Lewis Hamilton Explores Malaysia ‘Beyond the Capital and Twin Towers’ to Encourage Local Community

Lewis Hamilton holds the cause of environmental protection and climate change very close to his heart. This time, he teamed up with Mercedes‘ title sponsors, Petronas to make another push towards sustainability. In an event set up by the Malaysian energy conglomerate, Hamilton spent some time with locals, visiting a mangrove plantation.

While talking to the locals at the event, Hamilton revealed as quoted in a Petronas YouTube video, “The first time I came [to Malaysia], I was only seeing Kuala Lumpur and was only seeing the Twin Towers. So, now I’m getting to see more.” The seven-time champion was glad he could leave the hustle and bustle of the Capital to witness the beauty of nature embedded in the heart of Malaysia.

Petronas has been a very active force in working with the locals to set up the plantation that Hamilton visited. And the Briton is mighty impressed with the company’s initiatives.

“It’s just great to see the work that Petronas is doing throughout Malaysia and trying to give back and lift up the people,” added Hamilton.

The Briton had another feather to add to his cap as he planted the 30,000th mangrove in the plantation. After the day, he was left in amazement to see the locals doing so much to make a muddy field into a green oasis to support the environment.

Lewis Hamilton goes all out to support his goals of sustainability

Hamilton has made many changes in his personal life as well to ensure his goals of sustainability come to fruition. For instance, the Mercedes ace has adopted a completely vegan lifestyle and has also turned his beloved pet, Roscoe, onto it.

Hamilton also owns his own chain of vegan burger joints known as Neat Burger. His partner in the initiative is none other than Academy Award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio. Currently, Neat Burger has outlets in the UK, Dubai, New York and Milan.

What’s more, Hamilton has sworn to part with anything and everything that can aid his campaign towards the preservation of the environment. Notably, he also sold his bespoke private jet, a Bombardier Challenger 605 worth a whopping $29 million.

But with all the efforts, he also gets some flak for his other decisions. For instance, despite selling his private jet, he had to get one on hire for his trip to the 2023 Belgian GP at the Spa Francorchamps circuit. And he got criticized for it, too.