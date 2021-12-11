“Lewis Hamilton has a slight edge”: Former F1 World Champion predicts a victory for the Mercedes driver in the season finale in Abu Dhabi

Sir Jackie Stewart claims Mercedes’ recent strong pace will play advantage Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen start the final race of the season level on points in what has been an enthralling season. Fine margins have separated the two since the first round in Bahrain, and now they’ll line up in Abu Dhabi, with 369.5 points apiece.

Verstappen still leads Hamilton in the standings because he won more races (9) than the latter (8). three-time World Champion Jackie Stewart admitted that he wants Verstappen to win his first World Title. However, the 82-year-old does not see that happening.

For one last time in 2021, @Max33Verstappen and @LewisHamilton are preparing to battle for pole So who will qualify highest this time?#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/6Sf8mBaYB0 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 11, 2021

Mercedes have had a very strong last few races. The W12 of Hamilton has found some incredible straight-line speed and he’s won the last three races quite convincingly.

Stewart feels that this ‘newly found pace’ will play to Hamilton’s strengths ahead of lights out in the UAE. Hence, he sees the seven-time World Champion adding another diamond to his crown.

“The car, the engine, it gives Lewis Hamilton the edge”

Jackie Stewart insists that Verstappen winning the title would be good for the sport. He’s not the first person to say this. A few months ago, Verstappen’s former teammate Daniel Ricciardo also said him winning the Title would have a ‘feel good factor’ to it.

In spite of their hopes, the tide favors the Silver Arrows. The Brackley based team seem to have the better mechanical package, and Max has to be at his brilliant best to end this weekend on top.

“The car, the engine – it gives Lewis the edge.” Sir Jackie Stewart said.

The former Tyrrell driver also added that Verstappen’s tendency to be overly aggressive may backfire.

“I’d prefer it to be Max, just because that’s what the sport needs, a new champion, and I’d love to see it from that wider perspective. Max has a slight tendency to overdrive and that may count against him.” he concluded.

