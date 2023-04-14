Lewis Hamilton ‘Holds His Loved Ones Close’ as He Enjoys Family Time

The F1 2023 season finds itself in the midst of an unusual four-week break as the next race in Baku will directly take place from April 28 to 30. Most of the teams and drivers are utilizing this time to relax and spend time with their families.

Seven-time drivers’ champion Lewis Hamilton also is enjoying himself by spending time with his ‘loved ones’. The 38-year-old recently took to social media and uploaded several images with his family. Along with these pictures, he also left his fans with an important message.

Lewis Hamilton enjoys his time with his ‘loved ones’

Taking to his social media accounts on April 14, Lewis Hamilton put up several images of him spending time with various members of his family, including his father Anthony Hamilton. In a separate story, he also informed his fans about the importance of family.

“Family time is so important. Hold your loved ones close and cherish them always,” he wrote. The 38-year-old’s post has been received well by fans, who have given it over 284,000 likes in less than an hour.

Some fans responded by mentioning the importance of family,’ while others simply praised the Hamilton family.

Hamilton’s 2023 campaign gets off to a decent start

After the early struggles in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Hamilton and Mercedes seemingly rediscovered their form in Australia two weeks ago. The Briton qualified third in Melbourne and then went on to claim a fantastic second-place finish in the main race.

He finished ahead of third-placed Fernando Alonso and just behind race-winner Max Verstappen. His fantastic result in Australia came after finishing fifth in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Hamilton’s podium finish also moved him up to fourth in the championship with 38 points.

He is now just seven points behind third-placed Alonso (45) and 16 points behind second-placed Sergio Perez (54). Meanwhile, Verstappen leads the championship race with 69 points. Hamilton will now just hope that he and Mercedes can carry forward this rediscovered form to the next race in Baku.