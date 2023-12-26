Lewis Hamilton Is Contributing to F1’s American Takeover With $140 Million “Bug”

According to the latest reports by RacingNews365 Lewis Hamilton is highly optimistic about the upcoming Brad Pitt film. Hamilton believes the movie possesses the perfect ingredients to draw more fans and ignite widespread interest in Formula 1. The film will be building on the growing interest that Netflix Drive to Survive and multiple races in America have influenced so far.

After stalling due to a Hollywood community strike demanding higher wages, the movie will now resume production. Now that conditions have stabilized, the movie may potentially be released in 2025. The movie, featuring Brad Pitt, Danson Idris, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, is currently in the development stage. Intriguingly, it has captured scenes from multiple Grand Prix events in the 2023 season.

Lewis Hamilton has taken on the role of co-producer for the yet-to-be-titled film, which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, renowned for Top Gun: Maverick, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. However, considering the film’s swift development Hamilton initially showed gratitude to Liberty Media and Stefano Domenicalli.

While discussing the movie’s potential to broaden F1’s fan base, especially in the United States, Hamilton emphasized the importance of having multiple races in the country.

He said, “But we do have to continue to grow, and I think the movie particularly is going to help do that. There are still many people out there we’ve got to get to catch the bug, and there’s plenty of growing to do.”

He highlighted the common issue of fans having to wake up at unusual hours for a Grand Prix, making it difficult to connect. Considering this Hamilton finally explained how his $140 million project might address this concern and foster sustained engagement in the US.

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges the unique access that F1 has provided to filmmakers

Lewis Hamilton seeks new horizons in the world of cinema after securing 103 Grand Prix victories. In a candid July interview, Hamilton expressed his ambitions for a Brad Pitt movie that aims to captivate audiences on a grander scale than Netflix’s “Drive to Survive.”

Interestingly what makes this fictional film enticing is the unprecedented access, F1 officials have granted to filmmakers. These endeavors of Hollywood might potentially offer viewers a cinematic immersion into the live F1 race experience.

Taking that into account Hamilton during his conversation with the Associated Press said, “I’ve been really incredibly grateful to them. I don’t know if this would have been possible 10-plus years ago when the old management was in place. They wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth.”

As the discussion came to an end, Hamilton stressed the growing appeal of Formula 1, noting “Drive to Survive” as a major factor in the sport’s development. He said, “We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that.”

Apparently “Drive to Survive” is acknowledged for enhancing Formula 1’s popularity in the United States, especially after 2020. During that period, Formula 1 experienced a remarkable 99% surge in engagement across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Additionally, this season saw a groundbreaking development with the unprecedented occurrence of three races taking place in the United States for the first time.