Lewis Hamilton Is Eyeing To Prove He Is More Than Fast Mercedes Cars; Claims Former McLaren Teammate

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom, salutes the crowd after finishing thirf in the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

There is growing speculation that Lewis Hamilton might not continue with Mercedes after 2023. The Briton’s $49 Million-a-year contract with the Silver Arrows ends this season.

Lately, Mercedes has been struggling to finish in the front of the grid. The 8-time Constructors’ champion had a woeful start to the 2023 season. They have suffered a massive drop when compared to arch-rivals Red Bull which has all left Hamilton unhappy.

The 7-time World Champion struggled with the 2022 car and endured a tough winless campaign for the first time in his F1 career. The racer has also criticized his team for not listening to his input during the development of the W14.

“I know what a car need needs. I know what a car doesn’t need” Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes did not listen to his concerns over their 2023 car 👇 pic.twitter.com/7RluF3OtDN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2023

So there is a concern that the Mercedes driver might walk away from the team to win his elusive 8th title. But his former teammate believes this is unlikely as Hamilton has committed his future with Mercedes.

Also Read: Toto Wolff’s Work Ethic Should Keep Lewis Hamilton Motivated About W14, Says Mick Schumacher

Hamilton won’t leave Mercedes claims former teammate

According to his former teammate Heikki Kovalainen, Lewis Hamilton is fully committed to Mercedes. The Finn believes the 7 time World Champion has a personal connection with the team.

Kovalainen spent 2 seasons alongside Hamilton, while the latter was at Mercedes. He was Lewis’ teammate when the Briton won his first World Championship title in 2008.

The Finn claims there is no way that the Briton would walk away from Mercedes. He said, “I don’t see him leaving. According to me, he’s devoted to Mercedes.”

“I don’t plan on being anywhere else.” 💪 pic.twitter.com/jzNMcAZN6e — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 9, 2023

Kovalainen met the 103 GP-winning driver during the Hungarian GP last season for an interview. He did not reveal details from their private conversation but assured me that the Mercedes driver will stay with the team.

There were rumors that Lewis might move to Ferrari to win another Championship. But the Finn denied the rumors, “The body language and the feel I got from him, I just felt that this is something that he wants to turn around.”

The former McLaren driver asserts that the Mercedes driver is determined to stay with the team even during the latter’s troubles. And in doing so, he will cement his name as F1’s greatest driver ever.

Also Read: Tensions Rise in Mercedes Boardroom as Lewis Hamilton Fails to Impress Against George Russell

Lewis Hamilton wants to win 8th title with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has been associated with Mercedes since his karting days. Mercedes sponsored him since his young days. He made his F1 debut with Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2007 and later made a move to Mercedes’s works team in 2013.

Since joining the team, the Briton has won 6 Championships, 82 race wins and 142 podiums with the team. And in the 11 years, he helped the team achieve 8 Constructors championship titles.

Heikki Kovalainen believes the Briton is extremely passionate about his team and wants to retire with Mercedes. And despite the currently struggling, the Briton is focused on turning the team’s fortunes around.

🏆 103 wins

⏱ 103 pole positions

🏅 191 podiums

⚡ 61 fastest laps

🔥 19 hat tricks

🔢 4,405.5 points The @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023… pic.twitter.com/ozaItX2Gid — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 20, 2023

The Finnish driver conveyed, “He wants to turn things around for Mercedes. That will show that it’s not that he’s only been driving good cars but that he can turn a struggling team around and lead them.”

He added, “I feel he wants to turn this thing around with Mercedes and then he can show the world that he can turn a struggling team into a winning team again. It’s going to be exciting to watch and I 100% believe he has the skill and the will to do it.”

There have been no new developments on the driver’s contract extension in recent weeks. However, the 38-year-old British driver has previously confirmed that he wants to race until he wins his 8th Title.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Never Expected Mercedes’s Support During 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest