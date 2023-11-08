“Tell Me More About Why I’m the Worst”: Machine Gun Kelly Loses His Cool With F1 Fans Over Unnecessary Backlash

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has responded to the backlash he received on social media following his awkward interview with Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle. The 33-year-old claimed that Brundle forced him into an interview by putting a microphone in his face.

After a fan took to X and explained why they believe Machine Gun Kelly needs “media training,” the irked rapper replied, “My vibe is ‘the worst’. How? Because someone put a microphone in my face, essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/machinegunkelly/status/1721303487508590599?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The American’s frustrations with the reactions of some of the fans did not end just there as he also hit back at a few others. Soon after a fan uploaded the video of the awkward interview between Brundle and Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper replied, “And u posted this pointless video why?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/machinegunkelly/status/1721304202444472366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Soon after, the 33-year-old just gave his final thoughts on the interview with Brundle by stating, “My anxiety has won. I hate being in public“. When it comes to Brundle, it is important to note that this is not the first time that the Sky Sports presenter has been embroiled in a controversy while taking interviews.

Brundle has also been involved in other strange F1 interviews

Last year in Austin, Brad Pitt seemingly snubbed Martin Brundle when the Sky Sports F1 presenter attempted to interview the Hollywood star. Since many fans at the time believed that Pitt had brutally snubbed Brundle, the 64-year-old presenter took to X to clarify what happened between the two.

Brundle stated that he received a note from Pitt soon after they had their awkward moment on the grid. The Sky Sports F1 presenter believes it was “nice” of Pitt to clarify what happened. As for himself, Brundle believes that he was just doing his job by attempting to interview the stars on the grid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MBrundleF1/status/1585649175819325664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That is not the end of Brundle’s strange moments on the grid as he also had one in 2021 when attempting to interview American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In that instance, a member of Stallion’s entourage told Brundle that he cannot interview the 28-year-old. The short exchange between the two resulted in immense controversy as Brundle had strong words to explain his displeasure with the stars having their bodyguards on the grid.

As quoted by nypost.com, the 64-year-old said, “I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion. I get biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first-ever time to a Formula 1 grid“. Following Brundle’s interview with Stallion, F1 introduced a new rule as per which celebrities are no longer allowed to have their bodyguards on the grid.