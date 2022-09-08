Lewis Hamilton is grateful that his friendship with 10 GP winner former teammate still continues

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas still share a close relationship with each other despite parting ways in the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion has said that he and his former teammate Valtteri Bottas are still close to each other. The duo had won 5 constructors’ championships during their time at Mercedes.

The partnership ended at the end of 2021. Bottas, who has won 10 GP’s in his F1 career so far, decided to make the switch to Alfa Romeo for 2022, while Hamilton is still at Mercedes.

Hamilton also mentioned that he and Bottas travel to races together. When speaking to the media he said: “Valtteri and I are really close. We travel to most races together, so we are very close together”.

While they may not be racing for the same team anymore, it is great to see the Brit and the Finn maintain their good off-track relationship. While at Mercedes, the duo had a very successful partnership winning five constructors titles and helping Hamilton win 7 drivers titles.

There were also few in-track controversies, particularly when Bottas was asked to make way for Hamilton. It can be seen that the duo have put controversies behind them.

🗣️ | Lewis sobre Bottas: “Valtteri e eu somos realmente muito próximos. Viajamos para a maioria das corridas juntos, então estamos muito juntos. Sempre conversamos, sou muito grato que essa amizade tenha continuado. Tivemos ótimos anos juntos, e o respeito é enorme entre nós.” pic.twitter.com/vRWlcYTLvr — Lewis Hamilton News 🇧🇷 (@LH44NEWS) September 8, 2022

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton apologizes to Mercedes after X-rated radio outburst during Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is grateful he has an ongoing friendship with former teammate Bottas

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he is glad that his friendship with Valtteri Bottas is still ongoing. Lewis Hamilton when speaking to the media said: “We always talked, I am very grateful that this friendship has continued.”

The Brit also added that the former Mercedes duo still share a great respect for each other and acknowledged the success of their partnership at Mercedes.

In terms of an off-track relationship with teammates, Bottas is the best Hamilton has had throughout his career. Bottas never managed to beat Hamilton at Mercedes but had a rather successful stint at the Brackley-based outfit.

Also Read: Nico Rosberg claims Mercedes would have gone through Lewis Hamilton rage after Dutch GP rage after