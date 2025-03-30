mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Names Michael Jordan as His ‘Biggest Inspiration’ Because of NBA Legend’s Most Famous Character Trait

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton (L) and Michael Jordan (R)

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Michael Jordan (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire and IMAGO / PCN Photography

To reach the top of F1, being hard-working is the single most important trait for an aspiring driver. And for Lewis Hamilton—who doesn’t come from an affluent background—it was even more paramount to put the hours in. He also had some incredible names to idolize and learn from while growing up, and one of them was Michael Jordan.

In a recent Ferrari segment, Hamilton was asked about their ‘biggest inspiration outside of F1’, and the seven-time world champion immediately took Jordan’s name.

One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Jordan is credited for changing the game of basketball forever. He won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and took the league to new heights, bringing in millions of viewers from all over the world.

Hamilton, born in 1985, was young when Jordan was dominating the NBA, and the Briton took a few leaves out of his notebook.

“I think it just his work-ethic, and his style in which he did it,” Hamilton revealed, suggesting that the American’s approach to basketball and the apparent ease with which he excelled made him one of his heroes.

The 40-year-old also mentioned boxer Muhammad Ali, who was arguably the best ever in his field. Known for his trash-talking and elegant style, it was Ali’s self-belief that made Hamilton love him. “Ali, I think, was really his confidence in himself. The utter belief in himself, I think, was paramount.” 

Hamilton knew that he needed the same traits to succeed in F1, and he did. Not only is he tied at the top with Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most titles ever, he also has the most number of race wins (105) and pole positions (104).

He certainly learned from the best.

Not Hamilton’s first time referencing MJ as his hero

Hamilton and Jordan’s relationship goes way back—mostly pleasant, with a few missed moments. Hamilton once revealed that the 62-year-old had been scheduled to play a round of golf with him, only to be a no-show. However, Hamilton didn’t take it to heart.

Ahead of his Ferrari debut in Australia earlier this month, influencer Kyan Francis asked him about his inspirations. Hamilton replied, “My dad, Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, and Michael Jordan.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyan Francis (@kyan_francis)

Hamilton and Jordan were also spotted together at the 2022 Miami GP, where they caught up with sporting legends Tom Brady and David Beckham. That weekend, Hamilton’s father, Anthony, took a picture with Jordan, which the former Mercedes driver later shared on Instagram.

Surprisingly, when it comes to choosing the greatest basketball player of all time, Hamilton leans toward LeBron James. He once posted a video clip of the Lakers forward on his Instagram, calling him the GOAT.

Who would he pick overall between LeBron and Jordan? That remains a mystery—one he may be asked to answer someday.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these