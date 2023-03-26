Lewis Hamilton Called Max Verstappen ‘a ****head’ During Their First Major Incident in 2018

Seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton has had many fierce battles with several drivers over the years. However, none of them have perhaps been as cut-throat as the battles he has had with reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The Hamilton vs. Verstappen battle in 2021 for the championship was as fierce as it could get as the two fought for the title until the very last race in Abu Dhabi. However, it is pertinent to note that the 2021 season was not the first time that the two had a nervy moment on the track.

Lewis Hamilton once called Max Verstappen ‘a ****head’

While there is no secret that Max Verstappen is one of the most talented F1 drivers on the current grid, he is also perhaps one of the most aggressive. His ferocity has been both a boon and a bane for him.

On the one hand, his aggression has helped him achieve incredible wins and also championships. But on the other hand, the same trait has also made him have multiple collisions on track. Several drivers over the years have complained about Verstappen making unreasonable attempts to overtake and being a nuisance on track.

One such instance occurred at the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen collided on the race’s second lap. The two collided when the Dutchman tried overtaking the Briton into the first corner for tenth place.

Verstappen emerged worse after the incident as his car suffered a puncture on the left rear. On the other hand, Hamilton could carry on without any trouble.

Even though Hamilton eventually finished on the podium, he was unhappy with Verstappen’s move. After the race was over, the 38-year-old was heard calling the Dutchman ‘a ****head’ in the cooldown room.

Hamilton and Verstappen have contrasting starts in the 2023 season

After winning six championships with Mercedes in the turbo hybrid era, Hamilton’s hegemony finally ended in the 2021 season when he lost out on the title to Max Verstappen by the narrowest of margins. Since then, the Briton has found himself battling in the midfield.

A similar scenario has also been witnessed so far this season. The 38-year-old has so far had two fifth-place finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and has been way off the pace set by reigning champions Red Bull.

On the other hand, Verstappen and Red Bull could not have hoped for a better start. The Dutchman kickstarted the new season with a win in Bahrain before securing a stunning second-place finish in Saudi Arabia despite starting the race from 15th on the grid.

Consequently of these two results, Verstappen currently leads the championship by one point from teammate Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, the Red Bull team leads the Constructors’ Championship by a whopping 49 points from both Aston Martin and Mercedes.