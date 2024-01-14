Lewis Hamilton Recalls ‘Upsetting Memories’ With George Russell While Rating the Worst Moment of 2023

The 2023 season marked the second consecutive year of Lewis Hamilton going winless in an F1 season. While there were certain high points for the British driver, majority of them were on the wrong side of the wrong side of the spectrum. Appearing in a recent video uploaded on YouTube by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Hamilton answered a fan’s question by labeling the Qatar Grand Prix as his worst moment of the entire year.

“The worst was probably Qatar.”

Starting the race in P2 (George Russell) and P3 (Hamilton), the Mercedes drivers looked in prime position to fight for a race win. However, a fight for the race win soon became a race for survival, with both drivers crashing into each other at the first corner of the race right after it began. Hamilton was the strongest off the blocks and wanted to overtake Max Verstappen as soon as he could, but did not realize Russell had no space left on the track, leading to Hamilton turning in on Russell and crashing.

A furious Russell let his feelings known on the team radio while Hamilton’s race was over as soon as it began. It became a boiling point between the teammates, and it looked like there would be a furious exchange after the race. However, upon seeing the replay of the crash, Hamilton realized the crash was entirely his fault and apologized to Russell.

Not only did the crash hurt Hamilton’s chances of finishing P2 in the drivers’ championship, but it also led to Mercedes losing out on valuable points, which were crucial in allowing them to close the gap a little between them and Red Bull in the constructors’ championship. Nonetheless, Hamilton’s acceptance of his mistake possibly prevented a major blowup between the two teammates.

Lewis Hamilton prevented a falling out between him and Russell

Immediately after the crash, both drivers were furious with the other, blaming each other for the crash that cost them a strong start. Neither driver refused to back up from their claim of innocence until Hamilton saw the replay and realized he was the one at fault. Realizing the same, the 7-time world champion realized it would be wrong of him to not own up to his mistake, especially given the intra-team battle at Mercedes was the closest one of the season.

A part of the onus of the crash has to go to the Mercedes strategy, as well, given they put Russell on mediums while Hamilton had the advantage of driving on softs. As such, the team should have made it clear to Russell that Hamilton might be making a move on the outside and that he had to be wary of it.

However, the crash did not result in a complete breakdown of the pair, and peace and harmony remain intact within the Brackley-based team.