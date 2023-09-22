Mercedes Family Tried to Give Mick Schumacher a Shot at F1 Return But He Failed to Impress

The Mercedes F1 team reportedly did everything in their potential to help Mick Schumacher make a return to the sport. However, as per a report from f1-insider.com, the German failed to impress. The 24-year-old has been struggling to find a way back into F1 ever since he parted ways with Haas at the end of last season. The American outfit were extremely unhappy with Schumacher’s performances, and team principal Guenther Steiner has repeatedly left no stone unturned in slamming the current Mercedes reserve driver.

However, even though Haas were not happy with Schumacher, the German seems to have impressed Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The Austrian is of the strong opinion that the 24-year-old deserves to be on the grid.

In an interview with AutoHebdo (as quoted by si.com), Wolff said, “When you don’t feel confident in a car for a long time, you put more pressure on yourself and perform less well. I think that’s what happened at Haas. He (Schumacher) is fast. If you win F3 and F2, it means you have great potential, and he has never been able to show it”.

Wolff discussed the possibility of Schumacher joining Williams

Since Logan Sargeant has struggled massively this season, several F1 experts have suggested that Williams may consider replacing him sometime in the future. Amid such speculations, a report from f1-insider.com has revealed that Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff discussed about the possibility of Mick Schumacher joining Williams with team principal James Vowles.

The report states that the Austrian sent Vowles the simulator data of Schumacher for evaluation. However, after studying the data, Vowles believes that the German is not the right fit for the team. The report adds that instead, Williams are now considering signing Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

This does not bode well for Schumacher, who is struggling to secure a race seat in F1. If the 24-year-old ends up without a seat once again, he may consider racing in other forms of motorsports. One option is the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Alpine have contacted Mick Schumacher for WEC testing

A few weeks earlier, several German media had reported as per formulapassion.it that Alpine’s interim team principal Bruno Famin contacted Mick Schumacher to test their Hypercar. Famin wants the 24-year-old to conduct a few tests for the French outfit as the team have confirmed that they will join the WEC next season.

The report adds that this is the second time that Alpine have contacted Schumacher. Previously, the team was interested in signing the German driver as a replacement for Fernando Alonso. However, the move never materialized and Alpine ended up signing Pierre Gasly instead.