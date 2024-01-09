Lewis Hamilton Reviews $170,000 Mercedes GT After Stretching It Over 137 Mph During His Hotlap: “It’s Got Great Power”

Lewis Hamilton is making the best use of his winter break as he recently took the $170,000 Mercedes AMG GT for testing. The seven-time world champion took the Mercedes for a round two weeks back and he was mighty impressed with the brand new machine from the German automotive giants.

The Silver Arrows ace took charge of the Mercedes AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ on a hot lap in Immendingen, near Danube, Germany. There, the British driver took the car to 137 miles per hour, which is nearly 220 kilometers per hour, and praised the new machine wholeheartedly.

He said, “It’s got great power, feels great over the kerbs, super responsive, you know. Such a nice balance on the way in. Nice and smooth in the steering. It’s got great power, power delivery is really strong. It’s got a lot of power this thing. The balance on the way in is so nice, so smooth.”

The AMG GT 4MATIC+ is a four-passenger capacity car. It has a handcrafted 4.0 Litre V8 biturbo that pumps out 630 horsepower at 5,500-6,500 rpm. It also has a speedshift MCT-9 speed Automatic transmission and goes to 0-100 kilometers (0-62 miles) in 3.1 seconds.

However, Hamilton does not own a Mercedes AMG GT 4MATIC+ yet. Instead, he owns other Mercedes cars. They include the Mercedes AMG Project One, Mercedes AMG SLS, and Mercedes Benz EQC. This was not the first time Hamilton was asked to take a Mercedes car out for a round.

Lewis Hamilton once also had a day out with a Mercedes GT

Just like the recent time Lewis Hamilton took to test the Mercedes AMT GT 4Matic, he also took his time to test the Mercedes AMG GT during the Monterey Car Week in 2023. The car mentioned here has a reported price of $186,500 and Hamilton was one of the first men to get his hands on one of them.

As the seven-time world champion took the car out for a spin, it was not on a lavish track like this, but on a dirt track, where he praised the car’s sculpted appearance. As he put all his appraisals on the new Mercedes GT car, he also got a sneak peek at all the cars lined up under Mercedes in the next five years.

Along with this, the Silver Arrows ace also got to know about insights about the cars the company plans to release in the next few years from Gordon Wagner, chief design officer of Mercedes. However, the interesting part came in when the 38-year-old asked for a donut with the new car.

He asked, “Hey can I go and do some donuts?” Following this, he ran the Mercedes GT at full capacity and did the donuts in the desert.

Furthermore, Mercedes also asked their star driver to drive their latest car, and then film for the audience. This is simply because Lewis Hamilton has a mega fan following around the globe and his driving the latest Mercedes car gives a different impetus and surge to the advertisement of it.