Lewis Hamilton Signs for Lululemon, Is It a Goodbye for Tommy Hilfiger From F1?

Lewis Hamilton has embarked on a new journey not just on the F1 track, but off it as well. With a new team comes a new sponsor, as earlier on Monday, the seven-time World Champion was revealed to be the brand ambassador for Canadian activewear brand Lululemon.

The official team apparel deal for Ferrari, Hamilton’s new team, is handled by Puma. However, he will partner with Lululemon instead. But where does this leave Hamilton’s former sponsor Tommy Hilfiger?

The American brand had become a familiar name in the F1 community due to its association with Mercedes and Hamilton. However, when the Briton announced his departure from the Brackley-based squad for Ferrari last February, Hilfiger followed suit, deciding to leave Mercedes as well.

There were some reports about a possible reunion between Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger on a personal deal. After all, he was their face for over half a decade. But with Lululemon’s collaboration with the legendary Briton, chances of that materializing are null now. Where does this leave them?

The good news is that the Tommy Hilfiger name will still be present in F1.

However, this won’t be through a partnership with Hamilton or any other driver and team. Last year, F1 Academy—F1’s support series for young female drivers—brought Tommy Hilfiger on board as an official partner, with a team named ‘Tommy Hilfiger’ set to make its debut in the sport this year.

This move aligns well with the organization’s ongoing push for global appeal and marketability.

At the same time, this won’t help with their visibility as much as partnering up with Hamilton or Mercedes did. So, are they going to be truly satisfied with just being a part of F1 Academy?

Tommy Hilfiger could be on the hunt for the next Hamilton

Hamilton’s collaboration with Lululemon, though somewhat controversial, will undoubtedly elevate the brand’s popularity. While Tommy Hilfiger is arguably bigger, that doesn’t mean they will be complacent about their status. Instead, they could be on the hunt for a new ambassador.

There may be no other seven-time World Champion on the grid, but several marketable drivers could still help boost Tommy Hilfiger’s presence in F1.

Lando Norris is one such paddock personality—likable, stylish, and the favorite to win his maiden world title in 2025. He could be Tommy Hilfiger’s best bet for their next brand ambassador.

Moreover, McLaren has been a hotbed for sponsors and is currently the only team without a title sponsor. While the team is in talks with Mastercard to change that, Tommy Hilfiger could still be a valuable addition to their portfolio.

Four-time World Champion Max Verstappen could have been an option, given his fanbase rivals that of Hamilton. However, his alliance with Red Bull’s in-house fashion brand, AlphaTauri, remains the biggest roadblock.

If Tommy Hilfiger cannot find the ‘next Hamilton’ to secure their presence in the paddock, they might pull the plug on their F1 project altogether.