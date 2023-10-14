Overshadowed by $285,000,000 Star’s Fame, Nicolas Hamilton Reveals Lewis Hamilton Never Spent a Penny on Him

Ever since Lewis Hamilton stepped into the world of Formula 1, he has managed to etch his name into the history books and render himself a legend of the sport. While his little brother Nicolas has also managed to find success in motor racing, he is usually overshadowed by the $285,000,000 worth Lewis Hamilton. Now, as per a report by The Independent, Nicolas Hamilton has claimed that he has never received any kind of financial backing from his brother, Lewis.

Half brother to Lewis Hamilton, Nicolas had a difficult childhood affected by cerebral palsy. However, he made sure not to let anything come in the way of his dream and in 2015, he became the first disabled person to compete in the British Touring Cars Championships.

Nicolas Hamilton reveals the lack of Financial support from his brother

On the occasion of World Cerebral Palsy Day, Nicolas Hamilton sat down for an interview with The Independent. The British driver opened up about his struggle and also spoke about the role that Lewis Hamilton played in his racing career.

Nicolas revealed that while he has had full support from his half brother Lewis, it never manifested as financial support. The 31-year-old racer said, “Lewis has never put a penny into my motorsport.”

He opened up about the intense trolling that he had to endure because of his connections with Lewis Hamilton. Nicolas said, “I’ve had a lot of online trolling and bullying where everyone says I’m only in BTCC because of Lewis. A lot of the criticism is unjust – I don’t deserve it.”

Nicolas still credits Lewis Hamilton for his career

Nicolas claimed that one of the most difficult part about his racing career has been the constant comparison with Lewis. He admits that making his own name has been quite difficult due to his connections with Lewis.

However, Nicolas also admits that Lewis Hamilton has been a great inspiration for him. He said, “He’s still a massive reason why I’m as strong as I am and why I’m out of my wheelchair”

Nicolas’ career has expanded beyond motorsports as he has become a successful public speaker. He has been able to take advantage of the fact that he is different from the rest and use that as his USP, and as of now, Nicolas is part of 9 different speaker agencies. Hamilton or not, Nicolas has surely managed to make a name for himself.