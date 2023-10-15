Liam Lawson Doesn’t Rule Out Picking Drive Outside Red Bull as Latter Fails to Ensure Opportunity for 2024

The recently concluded Qatar Grand Prix was Liam Lawson’s last race of the 2023 season. As Daniel Ricciardo has recovered and is gearing up for a return in Austin, Lawson will go back to his role as Red Bull’s reserve driver till the end of the 2024 F1 season. However, there could be questions regarding his loyalty to Red Bull, as per GP Blog. That is if Red Bull fails to provide him with a good opportunity.

Lawson is a member of the Red Bull academy and has been one of the faces of their junior program. He showed how good he can be behind the wheel of an F1 car. However, with Ricciardo returning, the New Zealander will have to step aside, at least for now.

Furthermore, he was also set for Red Bull’s reserve driver role under Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez where he will have simulation duties. Nevertheless, after tasting life as an F1 driver, spending a whole season on the sidelines does not seem like an option to him anymore.

Liam Lawson revealed his plan for the future

Liam Lawson has been associated with Red Bull for a long time now and therefore got the chance to replace Ricciardo at their sister team, at such a short notice. However, Ricciardo has now recovered from his injury. Because of that, Lawson will have to make do with reserve duties.

During a recent interview with GP Blog, the New Zealander was asked about his future prospects with Red Bull and beyond. When asked if he sees his future beyond his current fraternity, Lawson delivered a mixed answer as he went on, “I don’t know. Honestly.”

Therefore, there might be outside chances of the New Zealander leaving his current team to secure his future elsewhere. Nevertheless, Lawson can find himself with a better opportunity in Red Bull itself in the future.

Can Lawson replace Perez at Red Bull in the future?

Despite starting the year on a roll, Sergio Perez’s form in the 2023 F1 season has dipped significantly. Therefore, there are chances that the Mexican might be dropped. The likes of Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been linked to the potentially empty Red Bull seat.

In that scenario, Liam Lawson will get the AlphaTauri seat by default. Nevertheless, Lawson has something else in his mind at the moment.

Apart from his reserve duties at the Faenza-based team, Lawson will be heading to Japan for the upcoming race at the Suzuka International Racing Course. Of course, he is competing in, and is looking to win the Super Formula Championship.