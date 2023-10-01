Mark Webber Reveals How Adrian Newey Kept Christian Horner and Helmut Marko Humbled After Red Bull Started to See Little Success

Red Bull, F1’s most dominant team, made its F1 debut in 2004. Christian Horner, who aspired to guide his team to the top was given the team’s lead. Along with him, Adrian Newey joined the team, in hopes of guiding them to success. The British engineer joined Red Bull in 2006 and had already designed several championship-winning vehicles by that point, making him the sole well-known member of the newly formed squad. This, according to former driver Mark Webber, kept Horner and Helmut Marko humble in the team.

As revealed by Webber (and reported by RBR News on X), this was the reason which kept Helmut Marko and an overly enthusiastic Christian Horner humble when Red Bull won their first podium with David Coulthard. In a way, this seemed appropriate as neither Christian Horner nor Helmut Marko had much success during their own ventures in F1.

While the Briton gave up driving as he couldn’t advance past the F3000 level, Helmut Marko was forced to deal with the swings of fate. The Austrian’s dream abruptly came to an end when he got hit by a stone during the French Grand Prix and lost his left eye. It was possible for them to have gone wild after experiencing their early achievement between 2005 and 2009, but Newey’s presence kept them level-headed.

How Adrian Newey guided Red Bull to success

Adrian Newey made winning his habit. Designing more than a dozen championship-winning cars suggests that the man is aware of certain aerodynamic secrets. After finding success outside the realm of F1, Newey entered Formula 1. After joining Williams, the Briton co-designed over five championship-winning vehicles with Patrick Head, and then, gave his services to McLaren in 1997. In 1998, he, with Mika Hakkinen, helped McLaren to the championship victory. The following year, the world championship went to Mika Hakkinen once again.

Mark Webber views Newey as a crucial component of the Red Bull team’s philosophy as he understands the mechanics of building cars, how to lead a team to victory, as well as how to maintain composure.

According to a tweet from RBR, He said, “When we started to have early successes, a lot of one-twos, I think that was great for Christian too. Because Christian obviously hadn’t experienced that, and Helmut hadn’t experienced that, but Adrian had. Adrian was sort of working out, Well, hang on, our pit stops are still shit, let’s work on those.’ There were always other layers and it was like, ‘Holy hell, when’s this guy going to finish?”

Webber, who joined the team in 2007 and helped them win multiple constructor’s titles, believes that Newey has been the team’s backbone since the beginning. He added, “ It was just great to have him as the technical spine of the whole department. I love how understated he is. I love how immensely humble he is.”

Adrian Newey began to reveal his true sparkle over time. After the rules changed in 2009, the genius quickly guided Red Bull to its first triumph.

Newey led Red Bull, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to glory

Because of his vital contribution to Red Bull, one could wonder if Newey is the reason behind the Austrian team’s success. This is debatable for a number of reasons. However, the 64-year-old was still an important asset to the design of the vehicle. He made a comeback as the team’s Chief Technical Officer in 2019 implying Red Bull’s continued faith in him. However, the trust that the team showed in 2005 before hiring the genius reveals an intriguing story.

The parties’ agreement on the terms of the deal was practically complete. Yet it wasn’t until the private meeting that the pen was put to the paper. Newey wanted Red Bull to pay him what McLaren was at that time. The amount was, however, 70% more than what the Red Bull was ready to shell out. After hearing the number, Dietrich Mateschitz (Red Bull’s boss at the time) instructed Horner to “send him [Newey] home.” The contract wasn’t finalized until the team owner spoke with Gerhard Berger and got his response.

The squad has received various honors as a result of this expensive signing. Besides six constructor championships and six driver championships, they have achieved 100 victories. Despite being in the sport for three decades, Newey continues to offer his skills at the highest level.