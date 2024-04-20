“Material Is Less Important”: Red Bull Driver Explains How Lewis Hamilton Beat George Russell in China

Four races into the 2024 season, George Russell seems to hold an advantage over Lewis Hamilton. The young Briton has outperformed Hamilton overall, but in China, the seven-time world champion bounced right back. Now, Red Bull’s simulator driver Rudy van Buren explains why Hamilton had the edge over Russell in Shanghai.

Hamilton put in his best performance of the season so far in this weekend’s sprint. He qualified in P2 and finished in the same position, marking his first podium of the season. In an interview with Viaplay, Van Buren spoke about why Hamilton started the Sprint race nine places ahead of Russell on the grid (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl),

“In these types of circumstances, the material is less important, and as a driver, you can have a greater influence. Then Hamilton shows what kind of driver he was, is, and will continue to be. That comes to the fore in these kinds of conditions“.

Rain shook up the entire grid in Shanghai during Sprint qualifying on Friday, but Mercedes wasn’t particularly fast when the conditions were dry. It was Hamilton, who used all his experience and talent to put the W15 in the front row.

That is where Lewis Hamilton excelled. After somehow managing to get through SQ2, Hamilton registered a fantastic 1:59.201 in SQ3, a lap that was good enough for P2. Hamilton showed why he is regarded as one of the best wet-weather drivers in F1. Russell, meanwhile wasn’t able to put his car into SQ3, bringing an end to a disappointing Friday for him.

Lewis Hamilton delighted with Chinese GP performance

Hamilton started the Chinese GP weekend, not knowing what to expect. But when the rain came, he admitted that he got excited. Mercedes isn’t quick in dry conditions, but wet weather proved to be of great help to the Brackley-based outfit.

“As soon as I saw the rain coming, I was getting excited, because naturally in the dry conditions, we’re not quick enough,” explained the Briton (as quoted by formula1.com).

Hamilton managed to drive a brilliant race at the F1 Sprint in China, holding on to P2. Lando Norris, who started from P1, dropped down the order, and in what was a familiar sight, Max Verstappen charged up the field to grab the victory.

Hamilton was happy with his Sprint result. For a driver whose previous best finish was seventh in 2024, standing on the podium (even if it’s a Sprint race) is a huge step ahead. The Stevenage-born driver will now be hoping to do wonders in the Grand Prix qualifying later on Saturday.