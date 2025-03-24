Max Verstappen Contradicts Helmut Marko’s ‘Possible Departure’ From Red Bull Statement

Red Bull did not start the 2025 season as title favorites, and the first two rounds of the championship have shown why. The RB21 is a tricky package to tame and lacks the performance edge against McLaren, who have been sublime so far.

Amid this, Max Verstappen’s title defense seems to already be in jeopardy, and many reports suggest that he will leave the team at the end of this season. McLaren CEO, Zak Brown has fanned the flame of these rumors by stating that he will jump ship to Mercedes.

Now, these Mercedes links have become a regular talking point around Verstappen’s F1 future. Last year, Toto Wolff was also vocal about wanting to sign Verstappen, and the latest season of Drive to Survive represented his desire for it to happen.

Even Red Bull team advisor, Helmut Marko conceded that keeping the Dutchman tied to Red Bull amid their struggles would be “difficult”. But Verstappen has once again clarified that he is not thinking about a switch at all.

“I’m not thinking about anything else, to be honest. I feel good in life, in general, inside the car and outside the car and that’s what matters,” he explained when asked if the Bulls’ persistent problems could force his hand to leave them.

The four-time world champion finds himself at the peak of his powers. On the other hand, Red Bull’s declining form could become an impediment for Verstappen to regularly fight for championships—something that their rivals will look to exploit.

In fact, the rumor mill has suggested that Aston Martin is preparing an audacious $1 billion coup for the Dutchman. And despite the team officially denying any such plans, these rumors have failed to quell itself.

Naturally, Verstappen will always be spoilt for choice. And while Red Bull would want to improve the car to retain the reigning champion, they have a sudden need to make the car more drivable for its second driver.

Red Bull’s driver crisis in 2025

While the sword of Verstappen’s departure looms large over the neck of Red Bull, the Milton Keynes-based team is facing another driver crisis in their second seat. Liam Lawson has started his Red Bull career on a disastrous note.

The Kiwi youngster has not been able to score a single point in the two Grands Prix and one sprint race so far. Moreover, in all three qualifying sessions, Lawson has failed to progress out of Q1—finishing plum last during the sprint shootout and the Grand Prix qualifying at the Chinese GP, last weekend.

With such dismal performances, the team has seemingly lost faith in the New Zealander with Yuki Tsunoda being touted as a possible replacement for Lawson as soon as the Japanese GP.

Some experts like Gary Anderson and Scott Mitchell-Malm of The Race have claimed that Red Bull needs to have a look at their car development strategy and not make Lawson another scapegoat, just like they did with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon. However, the general perception around the Hastings-born driver is quite negative with Red Bull demanding him to deliver.

Team boss, Christian Horner has apparently even delivered him with an ultimatum. “Formula 1 is a pressure business, isn’t it. There’s always time pressure, and he knows that. Hopefully, he’ll respond accordingly, and we’ll see where we go,” he said, as per RacingNews365.