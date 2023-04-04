Max Verstappen Critical of George Russell’s Sandbagging Claim, Says “Wasn’t Necessary” for Red Bull

Max Verstappen has denied the sandbagging claim brought in by George Russell recently. The Mercedes driver claimed that Red Bull was deliberately reducing their true potential to escape the FIA axe.

Talking about this, the defending champion said that his team didn’t need to push any further in Melbourne and certainly wasn’t sandbagging, as alleged. Verstappen and his teammate Perez were managing their pace over tire concerns in Australia.

Back where we want to be☝️ Today completes a really good weekend for us @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB 💪 Very happy with that 🙌 Thank you Australia for your great support all weekend 👏 pic.twitter.com/X9j8Tom5zv — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 2, 2023

Talking to BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, the two-time world champion said there’s nothing the FIA can do to hinder their progress. As the team is on the right path and is doing the best it can when it comes to development.

Verstappen further asserted that they were concerned about the tire management as they weren’t sure how long the tires would last. Furthermore, the Dutch pilot feels to bring in the extra pace and risk everything was “not necessary.”

Verstappen did not risk getting damaged on the first lap

The Dutchman said that he knew the cars behind would be too aggressive, which they were, so he was cautious. He brought out the move cautiously as he saw the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell overtake him in Lap 1.

The defending champion allowed the Silver Arrows to overtake, as he knew the W-14s were fast and aggressive from the line. But the RB-19 had a DRS advantage over Russell and Hamilton, in the end.

Three out of three 🏆🏆🏆 #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/l7f95frRXI — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 2, 2023

Relying on the Drag Reduction System and superior straight-line speed, Max Verstappen knew it wouldn’t be too tough for him to claim the P1 again. Hence, he avoided damage and stayed away, as he had a lot to lose.

The Red Bull driver admitted to being on the gridline

The Dutch pilot revealed on his controversial grid placement ahead of the final restart that he was on the limit, not over the limit. He said he braked a little late, then moved forward again, but it was all on the line.

As soon as the Australian GP got over, posts showing Verstappen crossing the grid line surfaced on the internet. A section of the fans demanded justice for Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

As the fans felt, the duo was penalized for the same mistake. Similar to the Red Bull driver. However, the FIA and Toto Wolff confirmed that the 25-year-old was on the line, and did not cross it.