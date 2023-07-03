Max Verstappen Eyes $272,000,000 Red Bull Asset Built by Red Boss as Incentive for His Absolute Dominance

There’s hardly a doubt on who is the most sought-after driver in Formula 1 right now and it is none other than Max Verstappen. As the Dutchman has recently unlocked yet another personal achievement, he now wants a Red Bull asset to be named after him.

Advertisement

Verstappen, with his recent win in Austria, has claimed seven wins in nine races so far. In the other two races, he couldn’t win, he took P2. Therefore holding himself completely unstoppable for rivals at the moment.

Advertisement

With the number of wins he has with him, the Dutch driver built a huge gap in the driver’s championship. So much so, that the 25-year-old’s points are now more than a constructor such as Mercedes, Aston Martin, or Ferrari.

Verstappen, with his sheer performance, helped Red Bull pick their first constructors’ championship since 2013. As he couldn’t be more happy about it, it looks like Red Bull is going to defend their title in 2023.

Verstappen wants the ultimate prize

The two-time world champion said back in 2021 that if he wins five races at the Red Bull Ring, the home circuit of the Milton-Keynes-based team, he will reportedly talk with the late Dietrich Mateschitz to rename the track after him.

Admittedly, with his recent win last weekend, Verstappen has made it to five wins at this circuit. Keeping one apart from this season, the defending champion also won the races in 2018, 2019, and twice in 2021.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1675548010917273601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Since Mateschitz is not around anymore, with five wins completed he will now reportedly talk to Red Bull higher-ups to renaming the multi-million dollar track on him a possibility.

Talking about this, Verstappen joked as per PlanetF1, “Yeah, I have to talk to the bosses now. So let’s see! I’ll call them tomorrow, one by one.” According to the Auto123 report, Mateschitz spent €250,000,000 ($272,000,000) to make the renowned Spielberg circuit.

The ever-dominant Max Verstappen

The former Toro Rosso looks unstoppable this season. With the mighty RB-19 underneath him and the sheer driving prowess that he has, rivals currently look helpless in front of him.

So far, the 25-year-old has 229 points with him and has a lead of over 81 points over his teammate Sergio Perez in P2 and 98 points over Fernando Alonso in P3.

With the season looking promising, the Austrian team has already looked beyond 2023. They are on their way to developing the car for the 2024 F1 season and keeping their dominance intact.