Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet Attacked for ‘Hypocrisy’ and Fattening Paycheck, Issues Scathing Response

As Max Verstappen continues his domination on the race track, his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, has partnered with two organizations for a cause that is close to her heart. Piquet explained via an Instagram post how “plastic waste hurts us” and the importance of not letting these items reach the ocean.

However, soon after she put up a post about the same on her social media handle, fans left no stone unturned in slamming her for hypocrisy. And now it seems that Piquet has responded to the fans’ concerns.

This entire row began after Piquet took to Instagram and put up a lengthy post on July 21. A snippet of the caption reads, “Plastic waste hurts us, our beautiful home and our future generations. Growing up on the Côte d’Azur, I developed a deep appreciation for nature’s beauty“.

In her post, she added that she has partnered with OPP Swimwear and Plastic Bank to prevent “100,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean“. However, this post has not gone down well amongst fans, who believe she is simply being a hypocrite as she herself lives a luxurious life and does not care about the environment.

Kelly Piquet responds to fans’ allegations about hypocrisy

An F1 fan named Megan put up Kelly Piquet‘s reaction to a fan calling her out for hypocrisy. After a fan reacted by stating that this advertisement is surely paid, Max Verstappen’s girlfriend reacted by stating, “Nope, to your disappointment I did not get a dime for this. This is a cause I hold close to my heart“.

In her retort, Piquet also added that she has been a recycling advocate since she was very young and that it was her mother that passed on this knowledge to her. The 34-year-old then concluded her reply by stating that she will now pass on this same learning to her daughter, Penelope.

Despite Piquet’s justification, many fans still believe she is a hypocrite. And many of them also provided a long list of reasons as a justification for their belief.

Fans slam Kelly Piquet for living a luxurious life with Max Verstappen

Soon after Kelly Piquet put up her post about the need to recycle, several F1 fans attempted to provide her with a reality check. Fans such as Natalie reminded her of the designer clothes she wears and the private jets she uses to travel. Along similar lines, some other fans stated that Piquet needs to be honest by admitting that she does not “care about the environment at all“.

While it remains unclear whether Piquet cares about the environment or not, she does live a luxurious life and does not shy away from flaunting the same time and time again. For example, the Piquet family themselves own a private jet and other assets that are worth millions of dollars.

And now since Kelly Piquet is in a relationship with Max Verstappen, she also does not shy away from using her boyfriend’s purchases. It was just last year that the 34-year-old put up a post about herself enjoying a helicopter ride with Verstappen.

And last but not least, it is pertinent to note that Piquet also earns most of her income as a fashion model. And as per a survey done by goodonyou.eco, top fashion brands such as Miu Miu also have a very low sustainability rating. All this just seems to suggest that Piquet’s career choice does not allow her to do enough to protect the environment.