Max Verstappen’s Heroine Exposes the “Good Stuff” Behind Infamous Championship Mentality

The legend of Mad Max has been an infamous phenomenon in F1. On track aggression paired with a short temper, Max Verstappen proudly holds this nickname given to him. And rightly so. Proving to be a cutthroat rival on the track, the double champion has been one to keep an eye on for the remaining 19 drivers on the grid.

Owing to his resounding success in the sport, Dutch media house ViaPlay have immortalized their Lion by making a docu-series about him. Providing an insight into the life of the Red Bull golden boy, his inner circle shared their take on Max Verstappen.

More than a bloodline of racing behind Max Verstappen

Talking about her son, Sophie Kumpen sat down to talk about Verstappen’s relentless mindset. With racing in his blood, Kumpen looks back at his childhood and what molded Verstappen to be a generational talent in F1.

Sneak peek of the second episode of Max Documentary. We can see Sophie talking about her racing days and about Max! 🩷 Credits: f1champmv on tumblr pic.twitter.com/R7vLHyOgwa — Ana 🧡 (@maxvcalloway) April 3, 2023

However, it’s not just the racing that runs in his blood. The Mad Max factor comes in here as well. Looking back at her karting days, Kumpen explained, “In my racing, if you made me angry, I could get very aggressive… His dad had this too.”

However, his mother claims that his birthright to racing isn’t enough. “If you maybe combined the goodness of what Jos had with my good stuff, then that makes Max special. In the end, it’s Max who has to drive. He has good genes but it’s up to Max to perform .”

Young Mad Max was already one of the best drivers. He doesn’t have any fear… pic.twitter.com/UAba0LL350 — Donny Verstappen (@DonnyVerstappen) March 31, 2023

Being in a motorsport family has its pros, but Verstappen’s training under his father is a tale known to all. However, it’s no secret that Max Verstappen was born to race. Breaking the mold at F1 at the age of 17 and dethroning Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes from their reign could’ve only been possible at the hands of someone extraordinary.

Lewis Hamilton calls out Mad Max

In the thick of the 2021 season, Hamilton called out his rival for being a “bully” on the track. Speaking to the Drive to Survive crew, Hamilton provided his insights into Verstappen’s infamous racing style.

“I think Max is aggressive as hell. And more often than not, he pushes it to the limit and beyond.” Critical of Verstappen’s relentlessness to give up position, Hamilton also explained his own peaceful methods to do so.

“I’ve raced against a lot of drivers. There is always bullies, but that’s not how I operate. I just try and beat them on track.” Clearly, this has never been Verstappen’s approach. But, the recipe works. Now the clear championship favorite for the 2023 season as well, no one is safe; not even his teammate.