Max Verstappen Once Facetiously Told He’s Virgin Despite Being In Relationship With Kelly Piquet

1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) and girlfriend Kelly Piquet celebrates winning the 2022 World Constructors Championship, F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Austin United States of America *** 1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing and girlfriend Kelly Piquet celebrates winning the 2022 World Constructors Championship, F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, United States of America Photo by HOCH ZWEI Austin United States of America

Max Verstappen is currently dominating the F1 grid as if there is no tomorrow. The Red Bull star is leading the current championship by 15 points, and he will most probably overtake Ayrton Senna’s win tally even before the summer break arrives.

With such success and all the world at his feet, Verstappen expects the F1 fans to believe he’s a virgin. Especially when he is in a relationship with one of the most beautiful WAGs, Kelly Piquet, on the grid.

So, it’s very hard for the people who came across his video to expect him to be a virgin. But this is what the two-time world champion claimed in a video by Red Bull.

“I was 18, innocent, virgin. I’m still a virgin,” said Verstappen back in 2022. Though, frankly, nobody on any social media outlet believes in the Dutchman’s words, and nobody has a reason to give credence to his words.

No context Max and Checo 😳 The standout Audio Moments from the #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/xgawZEmqcy — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 30, 2022

BREAKING: Max is still a virgin 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4SAB5aYlsg — ArnoudvanHouwelingen (@fodiographer) August 30, 2022

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet: Since how long have they been together?

Verstappen’s mood in the video shows that he was not serious with his remarks. But it indeed gave fans a topic to laugh about and even pull his leg online.

Nevertheless, Verstappen and Piquet, as a couple, have been going strong since 2020. She is often seen on the F1 paddock celebrating her boyfriend’s achievements, who surely has something to celebrate every other weekend.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old also seems to be in love with Piquet. He is so dedicated to his relationship that he often babysits the Brazilian model’s daughter Penelope Crux, whenever he’s at home, not working.

Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, Penelope Kvyat pic.twitter.com/CIDA4mKVZz — formula archive (@FormulaArchive) March 10, 2023

Going for the third title

Verstappen in Australia marked the 37th career win of his career and the second this year. With a run full of red flags to the chequered flag, he has a 15-point lead against his own teammate Sergio Perez, who stands second in the championship.

This win certainly gives him a significant advantage, as Verstappen will have over three weeks to recover since the next race will happen in Azerbaijan at the end of this month. So he can refresh in the meantime instead of sustaining his lead against a teammate with rising ambitions.

So, in Azerbaijan, the fans can see a refreshed Verstappen, who would only be more likely to win. Last year, the 25-year-old recorded his first win in Azerbaijan. Would he replicate that feat? That remains to be seen.