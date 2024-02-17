Max Verstappen Shares His Wisdom to F1 Rival Who Keeps Him at Arm’s Length: “I Am Not Afraid of a Challenge”

Lando Norris found himself in a spot of bother during a Sky Sports interview a couple of weeks ago, with a question about Max Verstappen. The Briton had to speculate on potentially driving as Verstappen’s teammate and the challenges that come with it. Norris was clear with his reply, claiming it wouldn’t be a smart thing to do. He added that even the Verstappen from four years ago wouldn’t be able to keep up with his latest variant.

According to Express.co.uk, the same interviewer from Sky Sports asked Max Verstappen to speculate on Norris’ words. The Dutchman acknowledged an increased calmness and experience in his arsenal. He credited these abilities to prove to be helpful in certain scenarios. Furthermore, Verstappen claimed it would be exciting to go up against his former self, as he is not afraid of a challenge.

“If I look back at myself 4 years ago, compared to now, you are a bit more calm and experienced. And that in some scenario’s can make a difference, probably winning a championship helps aswell, but it would be quite exciting to have my 4 year younger self to team up against my current one. I am not afraid of a challenge, it’s cool to race the best in the world.”, said Verstappen.

However, Verstappen was also respectful of Norris’ decision to stay with McLaren. If the British driver felt happy and confident in the team, it made little sense for him to move away. Additionally, the positive trajectory that McLaren currently is on would also make one think that they can achieve success without having to switch teams.

Lando Norris ready to take the fight to Max Verstappen

Following an incredible resurgence late last season, Norris has a newfound confidence. Speaking at the car launch event, as quoted by Independent.co.uk, Norris claimed Red Bull were “beatable.” The 24-year-old was at the helm of McLaren’s resurgence in 2023. He scored seven podiums, helping the team’s cause.

Despite a dismal start to the season, Norris ended with the most second-place finishes, boosting his team’s morale even more. He often had better one-lap pace than Verstappen but could not hold his nerves when it mattered most.

Nonetheless, the 2024 season has Norris’ optimism at an all-time high. He remains positive on trying to beat Red Bull over the course of a 24-race season, despite knowing it will be a tough ask. The McLaren camp believes Red Bull might enjoy a stronger start to the season. However, with well-timed and efficient upgrades, the Woking-based team hopes to catch up.