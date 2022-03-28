“Maybe we should look at where that DRS detection is for future years”- Red Bull boss Christian Horner does not want a repeat of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s ‘cat and mouse’ DRS games

Christian Horner admits he does not want a repeat of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s game of ‘cat and mouse’ at the DRS detection line.

Leclerc and Verstappen provided F1 fans with some brilliant racing action at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP. Their battle went right down to the wire, with the latter taking the win by the closest of margins.

The anticipation built up spectacularly, with a gripping few laps towards the end. Verstappen and Leclerc, both traded positions for the lead multiple times before the Red Bull star got ahead on lap 48 for good.

Their close battle meant that staying within DRS range of the other was vital. This led to both of them braking heavily, right before the DRS detection line starts into the final corner. It even caused a massive lock-up for Verstappen that thankfully, didn’t spoil his tyres.

After the race, Horner said that he does not want to see similar incidents again. He praised both drivers for their epic racing, but insisted that it could compromise their race.

“The DRS is so powerful and you could see that there was a game of cat and mouse going on between the drivers where they would actually brake to a point where they accelerated into the corner,” he said.

Also read: Throwback to when Will Smith kidnapped Lewis Hamilton ahead of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi

Christian Horner full of praise towards a ‘mature’ Max Verstappen

The Red Bull team principal was extremely pleased with how his driver managed to stay on Leclerc’s toes throughout the race. Keeping the DRS tricks aside, he feels that the 2021 World Champion did really well to manage the overtake in the final laps.

“I think that maybe we should look at where that DRS detection is for future years,” Horner continued. “Because you definitely want to avoid being in that situation.”

2022 has started 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/gfhgM8E2a9 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 28, 2022

“I thought it was a very mature drive by Max. He looked after the tyres during the race. And made sure he had got tyres left to him at the end of the grand prix.”

“There was a bit of cat and mouse going on at the DRS line but then he worked out where he needed to be and nailed the pass and then just had enough to hold Charles off.”

Also read: Lewis Hamilton flags concern after his Mercedes couldn’t overtake Kevin Magnussen’s Haas in Jeddah