Drive to Survive Had an Invisible Hand in Setting Up Lando Norris’ $269K Worth Quadrant for Success

Lando Norris is not only one of the most talented drivers on the grid but is also an ardent gamer. The McLaren driver has a knack for gaming that dates back to his childhood and now is a proud owner of $269,000 worth Quadrant. The credit for owning a business in gaming goes to his passion for eSports and F1’s acclaimed Drive to Survive series.

Norris’ Quadrant is not just an eSports team where content creators make content on gaming. It also embodies the British driver’s fashion, personality, interests in gaming, clothing and apparel, lifestyle, and more.

Quadrant is believed to be named after the McLaren star’s racing number 4. Norris’ startup reached its third anniversary recently and within such a short time it has made waves in the eSports industry.

Quadrant reached 125 million YouTube views and became the first European team in the top three of the Halo Championship Series. Admittedly, all of this was possible because of its recent partnership with Veloce, one of the main players in the racing scene founded by Adrian Newey and Co.

Now that Quadrant is extremely popular in the eSports community, it is pertinent to note that it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Drive to Survive. Netflix’s ever-popular F1 docu-series spread the sports all around the world and in doing so, it also helped Lando Norris and Quadrant achieve immense success.

Focusing on mental health is one of Lando Norris and Quadrant’s main objectives

As Lando Norris runs Quadrant, an esteemed eSports organization, he is also a big-time advocate of mental health. In his interview with GQ Sports, the Briton focused on how he was struggling mentally back in 2019 and 2020 and recovered from there.

Norris began his F1 career in 2019 with McLaren, but he had far from an impressive debut. Since the Woking-based outfit lagged behind in terms of performance, it hampered the British driver’s success on the race track and also affected his mental state.

From there on, Norris embarked on a journey to make people smile. Notably, this is something Quadrant has as its core message. On this, Jamie MacLaurin, co-founder of Quadrant said as per The Athletic, “I think the way we’ve been successful is by producing content that makes people smile. From the outset of the company, that’s been our ambition.”

He further added, “It’s that if someone watches our content, or someone’s on our social channels, or someone buys a nice product that they like to wear at home, they’re smiling, and they’re feeling better as a result of it.”