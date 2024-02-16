McLaren Repeats the Same Mistake It Did Last Year; Lando Norris Doomed to Play Catch Up Once Again

McLaren had a disastrous beginning to their 2024 season, as they struggled to even finish in the points. However, they recovered from that slump brilliantly throughout the course of the season. It seemed as though those difficult days were behind them. But more of the same could trouble the outfit in 2024. According to reports, McLaren repeated the same mistake as they did last year. Therefore, it is expected that Lando Norris and Co. could play catch-up against its rivals yet again.

Andrea Stella, the team principal of McLaren shared that the new MCL38, the challenger for the 2024 season lacks multiple upgrades. The engineering team has not delivered the upgrades so far. This puts them at a disadvantage, with the season getting underway in just a few weeks.

Craig Scarborough, an expert in the sport, shared his disbelief in the McLaren engineers. He wondered what the engineers had done all through the winters. He said during a recent online session with Peter Windsor,

“Andrea Stella, he came out and said like there’s stuff we want to put on the car that’s not ready yet.”

He added, “It’ll have to be now part of an in-season development. And when you kind of had the kind of two up, it’s like what were they doing over the winter?”

Scarborough had a thorough look at the MCL60 and the new car. But he did not find any radical changes except a few changed and upgraded parts. Therefore, the Papayas need to work on development, right from the get go. Otherwise, they will be the chasing team once again.

How did McLaren turn things around in 2023?

After the dismal start to their season last year, McLaren surprised everyone with upgrades they brought right before the mid-season break. Norris’ performances in Austria and UK raised eyebrows all around the paddock.

This was the start of their rise as they went on to claim nine podiums in total. Norris and Piastri spearheaded the attack in a much-improved MCL60, making them a regular threat to their rivals at front.

Despite their impeccable rise, McLaren couldn’t finish in the top three. They finished P4 with 302 points and were 104 points behind Ferrari in P3.

By the end of the season, McLaren was arguably the second-fastest team on the grid. But due to their slump at the beginning of the year, they had to be happy with P4. As things stand, Stella and Co. are all set to have the same slow start once again – something Norris and Piastri desperately want to avoid.