Mercedes Converts Gather Their Coins For Vintage Ferrari Jackets After Lewis Hamilton Exit

The F1 world is struggling to get over the news of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari (as confirmed on the official website of Ferrari) starting in 2025, marking a groundbreaking team switch. Hamilton is by far the most popular and the most successful driver in the history of the sport, while Ferrari stands as one of the most historic and famous teams on the grid. Given the same, expectations are that the forthcoming partnership between the two parties will certainly be a record-breaking association that will also impact both of their fanbases.

Hamilton signing a blockbuster multi-year deal with the Italian outfit, perhaps makes it the most lucrative deal ever in the sport. Much of it could stem from the fact that the Briton will be bringing in a huge fanbase alongside him when he comes to the Maranello-based team.

Given more than half of the Mercedes fanbase is actually Hamilton’s fanbase, there is no doubt they will follow the 39-year-old to Ferrari. The Scuderia already has a passionate fanbase known as the ‘Tifosi,’ and the amalgamation of both fanbases could result in a powerful combo working in favor of Ferrari.

Hamilton’s fashion-forward approach also stands to gain from the move, owing to Ferrari’s linkage with the world of fashion. His fanbase, many of whom are deep into fashion, are also excited over the move, especially with the prospect of him donning the famous vintage race jackets from Ferrari, allowing them to draw inspiration from the same.

Lewis Hamilton fans eager to join a trend that has been around for ages

Fans of Hamilton were quick to reach X (formerly Twitter) and express their elation over the fact that Hamilton would soon be sporting the vintage Ferrari race jackets and they, too, will have the chance to do the same.

One fan posted a screenshot of them ordering the necessary items for a custom ’44’ Vintage Jacket.

Meanwhile, another posted how they would now be able to buy a Ferrari jacket without feeling guilty.

While the news of Hamilton partnering up alongside Charles Leclerc sounds good on paper, the logistics around the same might be a tough nut to crack.

Fred Vasseur perhaps has a mammoth task ahead of him as he gears up to house two superstar drivers under the Ferrari camp. However, all that lies in 2025, and until then, Hamilton fans can rejoice knowing his Ferrari merch will soon be up for grabs.