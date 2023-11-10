Mercedes Have to Prove “Red Bull Paid Michael Masi” to Come Close to Replicating Felipe Massa Lawsuit for Lewis Hamilton

Felipe Massa’s lawsuit has intensified the intrigue surrounding Formula One, not only the Brazilian fans and F1 authorities but also Toto Wolff and his team, who suffered a similar setback in Abu Dhabi in 2021. At Yas Marina Circuit, Lewis Hamilton finished the race at P2, which handed the title to his rival Max Verstappen, due to Michael Masi’s incorrect rule interpretation. However, considering the similarities to Felipe Massa’s case, Toto Wolff and the company are curiously looking forward to Massa’s lawsuit’s resolution, as it may determine Hamilton’s chances of winning the 2021 title back. Surprisingly, though, Massa’s latest assertion has presented a story that might not sit well with Toto Wolff and his team.

In a recent podcast, 2008 runner-up Felippe Massa stated his desire to win the 2008 championship back, emphasizing that his primary objective is to be officially recognized as the champion rather than to seek financial gain. However, as the discussion continued, the host brought up the sensitive subject of the 2021 championship, focusing primarily on the implications of Massa winning it back and whether it would open the door for other drivers to contend for past victories.

In response, Massa claimed, “My situation is a manipulation as it was something that was investigated and everything came out.” However, while emphasizing that the 2021 title race is a different thing and is a mistake, Massa added, “So this is completely different for example you know if in 2021 comes out a situation that Red Bull pays Michael Masi and even gets investigated, it came out really like that.”

Nevertheless, while wrapping up, Massa claimed that when his case was examined, it came out that there had been the biggest manipulation, which differs from a simple call for championship redistribution.

How many championships might get impacted following Felipe Massa’s lawsuit verdict?

Lewis Hamilton’s incredible move at the penultimate corner cost Felipe Massa the championship in 2008 by a mere point. However, 16 years later, following Bernie Ecclestone’s endorsement, Massa filed a lawsuit, referencing Ecclestone’s accusations of Renault engaging in race-fixing in the 2008 season. However, given that the court will deliver the next verdict on November 15, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is increasingly getting involved in Massa’s cause because of its consequences.

Wolff and the team are keeping a careful eye on the case since they are interested in how it might affect their response to Lewis Hamilton’s contentious 2021 championship loss to Max Verstappen. However, besides Mercedes’ anticipation, Massa’s quest for the championship has also brought back an earlier title dispute between Damon Hill and Michael Schumacher.

In the 1994 season, two of the most competitive drivers were fighting for their first championship. While the races proceeded, Hill and Schumacher were slated to face off in the final race for the championship. However, during the race, a collision between the two compelled them to retire from the competition, and since Schumacher was ahead of Hill by one point, he was awarded the championship title.

Nevertheless, ever since Massa voiced his claim to the 2008 title, Damon Hill saw a chance to poke fun at his historic title loss to Michael Schumacher. Following motorsports journalist Roger Benoit’s claim that Hill should have won the 1994 championship, Damon Hill teased fans on Twitter. He said, “Slightly surprised to discover this. Has anyone got Masa’s phone number?”