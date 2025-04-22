Mercedes Violates Policy to Give George Russell $2.72 Million Car That Lewis Hamilton Has Two Of

Lewis Hamilton, racing for the Mercedes F1 team during the 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Who doesn’t love a supercar? F1 drivers in particular, who make a living out of driving the fastest cars in the world on the track, love to get a similar level of thrill off it. This is what excited many on the grid when Mercedes announced its AMG-One project, which aimed at developing a road car that had F1 characteristics.

Mercedes, however, wasn’t handing out keys to just anyone. They capped production at 275 units—no more, no less—despite receiving interest from over four times that number.

Among those who got to place their orders successfully were Valtteri Bottas (driver between 2017-2021), Nico Rosberg (driver between 2010-2016), and David Coulthard (a former F1 driver). But they all had just one. Lewis Hamilton, seven-time champion, got to place orders for two Mercedes AMG-Ones, one for himself, and one for his dad.

The order books closed soon after, but it seems Mercedes ensured one more driver got their hands on this car. That driver is George Russell—hailed as the new leader of the Brackley-based squad since Hamilton’s departure last year.

Earlier this week, Russell was spotted driving the car around in Monaco with fellow F1 driver Alex Albon also checking it out. Understandably, the Williams driver also appeared to be in awe of this F1-inspired masterpiece.

Costing $2.72 million, the AMG One features a 1.6L turbocharged V6 hybrid engine paired with four electric motors, producing up to 1,000 horsepower. It also includes an Energy Recovery System (ERS), similar to those used in Formula 1 cars, which harvests additional energy from braking and heat. The AMG One is aerodynamically engineered to behave as closely to an F1 car as possible and is built on a carbon-fibre monocoque—once again, just like a F1 car.

Now, like Hamilton and the others, Russell can enjoy the AMG-One all to himself.

It’s unlikely that Mercedes built an entirely new car for Russell. More likely, it was a unit that was never delivered—or one that had been cancelled by a previous buyer. That said, if Mercedes does have a few extras tucked away, there might be more drivers eyeing one. Perhaps Kimi Antonelli.

The 18-year-old joined Mercedes as Hamilton’s replacement and is regarded as the next big thing in F1. So being one of the faces of Mercedes surely warrants access to its most unique road car ever built. Hopefully, he won’t have to wait three years like Russell did after joining the squad in 2022.