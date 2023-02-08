Mika Hakkinen Was Once Petrified While Nico Rosberg Drove His $2 Million McLaren P1

Ever since his retirement from F1, Nico Rosberg has been enjoying his retirement by reviewing cars, yachts and motorbikes and getting behind the wheels of the most legendary motors of the modern era.

He runs a well-established YouTube channel which has 1.38 Million subscribers and also owns an Extreme E Racing team.

In one of his videos, he collaborated with former 2-time world champion Mika Hakkinen and got a chance to drive the iconic McLaren P1.

Hakkinen owns a McLaren P1 Coupe which costs more than $2 Million was a special experimental version of the hypercar. Only 11 of these were manufactured by the British company.

The German driver has never had the chance to explore the features of a regular P1 so when he got the opportunity to drive a P1 coupe, he obviously grabbed it with both hands.

Mika Hakkinen was scared of handing over his keys to Nico Rosberg

At first, when Rosberg reaches the location, Hakkinen takes him on a tour in his car for a while. The duo discuss the specifications of the car.

Hakkinen reveals that he is fascinated by how the car rides on the bumps and kerbs and asks Rosberg what balance of the car he prefers.

Following that Rosberg asks Hakkinen if he can take it for a spin and the Finnish champion hesitates and replies with a stretched, “Oh no.”

He eventually gives him the keys and allows him to drive his exclusive car but is still worried about Rosberg driving it. In one part of the video when the 2016 F1 champion talks and takes one hand off the steering wheel as he speaks, Hakkinen asks him to drive with both hands.

Specifications of the McLaren P1

The P1 has a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine combined with an electric motor. It delivers about 903 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Unlike other hybrids, this supercar does not use kinetic energy from the braking system to recharge the battery. In contracts, it just gathers energy from what is wasted as the engine decelerates.

Furthermore, the computer in the car holds the ability to amp up the torque through the hybrid electric motor. This helps in smooth acceleration.

