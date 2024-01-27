Despite Not Knowing if San Francisco 49ers Will Make It, Christian McCaffrey’s Fiancé Olivia Culpo Makes “Bold” Move Before Lions Match Up

Olivia Culpo, fiancé of San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, pleasantly surprised two avid 49ers fans with tickets to the Super Bowl 58, scheduled to be held in Vegas. With the Niners just a game away from potentially playing in the Super Bowl, the Faithful are eagerly vying for elusive tickets to the big game. In a heartwarming collaboration with Ticketmaster, the actress and model fulfilled the dream of two fortunate siblings, Philip and Lorrie, by generously gifting them two all-expenses-paid tickets to the main event at Allegiant Stadium.

The thoughtful gesture brought tears to the eyes of fans, and both Philip and Lorrie were over the moon with excitement. Lorrie, captured in the video, was visibly pumped and jumping with joy.

In a later comment on Olivia’s post, Lorrie expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Olivia and the sponsor, emphasizing how much the gesture meant to her and her brother. She said,

“Thank you, Olivia and ticket master. This means so much to me and my brother. GO 49ERS. Get this win so this will be even more special.”

Watching the Super Bowl live from the stadium, along with thousands of others, is a dream of every football fan, whether your beloved team is there or not. Not many get to experience that sheer joy, even once in their lifetime.

While a majority of fans appreciated McCaffrey’s fiance’s gesture, others were quick to take a jab or two, highlighting how they are yet to face the high-flying Lions in the NFC Championship bout. A few asserted that the Niners wouldn’t even make it to the Super Bowl, but others expressed how it is a worthy gesture as watching the Super Bowl is a lifetime opportunity. One of the fans wrote, “That’s bold to give tickets not knowing the outcome of 49ers and Lions.” Have a look:

Nonetheless, there were also a few fans who voiced their love and appreciation. One of those fans noted, “Bold? For most football fans, going to any Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is awesome of her.”

If everything goes well, Olivia herself would be in the Super Bowl as she hardly misses any of the Niners’ games. Very recently, she shared a captivating video that featured a few of her favorite moments from the 2023 season.

Olivia Culpo Shared BTS From Epic Divisional Weekend

Culpo recently shared a small clip where she put together a few special moments from the season so far, including the nerve-wracking win over the Packers. The 49ers had a great season, and it seems she has captured many great moments.

Under the comments of the video montage, fans were quick to shower love on Culpo and her NFL star fiance. Take a look:

Fans will be hoping Christian McAffrey and his team are at their best when they take on the Lions in the NFC Championship. The 49ers delivered a lackluster performance in the Divisional Round and weren’t at their best. But that won’t get the job done against the Silver Crush, as Dan Campbell has instilled a culture of never giving up and being the last man standing.

History may not have been on the Lions’ side for decades, but they are on an unstoppable run, and it shows. However, they will have to travel to Levi’s Stadium, where their opponents already hold a 7-point home favorite, as per BetMGM. The odds also favor the Niners at -300 on the money line, while the Lions are at +240.