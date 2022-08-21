“Mummy, I did a thing!”- McLaren crew taunts 22-year-old Lando Norris for speaking to mother after Monaco GP podium

Lando Norris was on the phone speaking to his mum while still in the car after finishing P3 at the 2021 Monaco GP.

Norris is one of the brightest talents in F1 today. He made his debut back in 2019 and has gone on to become one of the best in the grid. His performances with McLaren have earned him a bumper $94 million contract with them until the end of the 2025 season.

It’s safe to say that the young Brit is completely settled in with the Woking outfit. He has stated multiple times that he feels at home with his team members, and the McLaren crew also adores him. Earlier this year, after he finished P3 in Imola, the entire crew came together to sing, ‘Lando you’re the only one while celebrating.

An even funnier incident involving them took place at the 2021 Monaco GP. Norris finished P3 in a race that saw Max Verstappen win his first Monaco outing with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finishing P2. What happened with Norris after the race was absolutely hilarious!

Lando Norris talks to his mum while sitting in the car with a trophy

Norris was still in his racing overalls when his mum gave him a call. He picked up the call and spoke to her with the trophy still in his other arm. The 22-year-old was inside the MCL35 while all this happened, and the McLaren crew found it very funny.

Someone in the group began to taunt Norris by saying, “Mummy, mummy, I did a thing.” This was done in a light-hearted manner and was aimed at highlighting Norris’ brilliant drive in Monaco.

The crew then pushed the MCL35 back into the garage with Norris still in it. One mechanic started making a ‘beep’ sound effect as the car started being pushed backwards which was also very amusing.

Norris’ F1 career so far seems to have developed a very happy relationship between him and McLaren. The 2022 campaign has not been as great for the Surrey based outfit. They are miles off pace from the top three teams. In spite of that, the Bristol born driver is happy with them.

