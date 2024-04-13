Charles Leclerc Welcomes Fernando Alonso’s F1 Stay, But Hints At Underlying Concerns

Earlier this week, Fernando Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin, which will keep him with the Silverstone-based team until at least 2026. By that time, Alonso will be 45 years old, making him the oldest F1 driver of all time by far. Charles Leclerc became the first driver to react to this news, and he took a measured approach while doing the same. He lauded Alonso’s talent and longevity, but at the same time, made a call for younger talents to feature on the grid.

As quoted by Soy Motor, Leclerc said,

“Fernando is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, he deserves his place in Formula 1. There are also many young people who deserve their place, but it is not easy to find that balance.”

Leclerc added that he believes finding the right balance is not easy in such cases. Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll is almost two decades younger than him and fielding two drivers with such a vast age gap will be a tough task for Aston Martin. This is why Leclerc does not see himself in F1 when he reaches Alonso’s age. Instead, he wants to explore other forms of motorsport, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

With two more years on his contract now, Alonso has more time to chase Grand Prix win no. 33. He last won an F1 race in 2013, but is yet to give up on the dream of extending his tally. A case can be made for Alonso having a better shot at winning a race with Red Bull or Mercedes. However, the Oviedo-born driver decided to trust Aston Martin instead.

Retirement remains a distant thought for Fernando Alonso

There was never any doubt in Alonso’s mind, when it came to making a call on his future. He wanted to continue in F1, and his contract renewal with Aston Martin put all rumors of retirement to rest.

Shortly after the announcement, Aston Martin released an official statement from Alonso. It simply read, “I’m here to stay.” Alonso will not remain in F1 for the sake of it, and despite his old age, his ambition will urge him to go after race wins. He insisted that he will give his all to make Aston Martin a top team.

Alonso reminded everyone that there is still a lot of work to do before Aston Martin actually starts winning races. It will be difficult for Alonso to win in 2025, or even 2026 depending on the team’s ability to cope with the regulation changes. However, he will stay back with the team even beyond his driving years, taking up another role. He added that he may have to stop competing some time in the coming years, but would “certainly” help the team in other ways.