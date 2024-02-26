Ford Is ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ by Red Bull’s Slow Progress on Christian Horner’s Investigation

The early days of February saw controversy unfold at Red Bull after professional misconduct charges were filed against team principal Christian Horner. With the Bahrain GP less than a week away, investigation on the matter continue in utmost secrecy. While the secrecy may be good for Red Bull, Motorsport.com reports an important partner of the Austrian outfit is growing unhappy with the lack of progress.

Per the latest reports, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently wrote to Red Bull. In the letter, he clarified Ford isn’t happy with the lack of progress in the Horner matter. Farley claimed the American company is growing “frustrated” over the fact that there hasn’t been any resolution yet.

“[Ford is Increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.”

Additionally, Ford is also in the dark over the entirety of the incident. Most of their knowledge about the investigation is limited to the information available to the public. Given the same, Farley asked for increased transparency. He claimed that despite Ford being Red Bull’s corporate partner, the latter didn’t provide them with any information.

Ford and Red Bull are to enter a new era of strategic partnership in 2026. With changing regulations, the energy drink brand wants to self-manufacture power units in F1. Ford will play a key role in the manufacturing process as they have the necessary experience. However, things could go south for the Milton Keynes-based outfit should they fail to please their American partners.

$240 million on the line for Red Bull as Christian Horner holds his ground

After the Horner allegations came to light, Ford quickly stopped all work on their power unit for Red Bull. Ford’s Global Head of Performance Motorsport, Mark Rushbrook, spoke on the company’s behalf. He claimed Ford has very high standards of behavior and integrity. As such, the company wants to wait and see “what truth comes out” before moving forward.

Until then, Rushbrook refrains from making a definitive statement, as it could lead to unwanted attention. However, should Ford decide to pull out, it could cost Red Bull as much as $240 million.

The deal between the two companies is supposedly for eight years, with Red Bull earning as much as $30 million a year. Hence, the deal falling through could be catastrophic for the Austrian team, as not only would they lose out on their only option at an engine supplier for 2026, but also a major cash influx. Meanwhile, Christian Horner continues to hold his stance of being not guilty. Despite the various rumors, he was present in Bahrain for the pre-season testing. Horner also claims it is “business as normal” within Red Bull.