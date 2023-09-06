Nico Rosberg Believes “Not Too Happy” Toto Wolff Made ‘Dark’ Comments Against Red Bull’s Supremacy and Not His Usual Self

Toto Wolff was criticized for calling Max Verstappen’s historic 10 successive win run only for Wikipedia. From veteran commentator Martin Brundle to former world champion Damon Hill, a significant proportion found the comments in bad taste. However, while speaking to the SkySports podcast, Nico Rosberg theorizes that it’s “not too happy” Toto Wolff, who is acting like this and not his usual self.

It’s been a while since Mercedes last saw some success on the grandest motorsport stage. Even their last win came more than 300 days ago. Thus, Wolff wouldn’t be pleased with the ongoing form of his team.

This is a speculation made by Rosberg. According to whom, there are apparent behavioral changes in Wolff after seeing repeated failures of Mercedes, as per their own standards.

Nico Rosberg claims “not too happy” Toto Wolff said these things

Mercedes saw immense success with Rosberg, and the Silver Arrows continued to dominate even after he left. So, after seeing too much success, Rosberg thinks that unhappy Wolff is saying ‘darker’ things.

“I think Toto got in a moment there where he was not too happy about his own race team’s performance on the weekend because where did they finish? Fifth and sixth, yeah? So finishing fifth and sixth and miles behind Ferrari and Red Bull is not the goal so I think Toto is a ‘bit down there’ and made his answer a bit darker,” said Rosberg.

Rosberg adds that the usual Wolff wouldn’t have spritaid such things. On the contrary, he would have praised the team for winning all those laurels repeatedly. Nevertheless, the Mercedes boss is committed to bringing his team back to the top.

The strongest pair is at the Mercedes

While Mercedes are not in their winning times, surely they have amazing drivers;’ lineup. Luckily, they conformed to their commitment to Mercedes on the same day.

The new deal keeps both drivers with the team till the end of 2025. With this, Wolff is showing faith in a 38-year-old Lewis Hamilton. However, it’s unknown whether the Briton would stick with the team after the new engine regulations.

But until then, Mercedes has taken a task to close the gap against Red Bull, who are at the top with their dominant pace. Will that happen? Not this season, surely.