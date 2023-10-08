Nico Rosberg Calls Out Lance Stroll for Poor Behavior After Latter Damages His $14,000,000 Car With $24,500 Equipment

Despite fracturing his wrist in a bicycle accident earlier in the year, Stroll had an impressive beginning to the season. In contrast, as the season went on, his performance declined. However, at the Qatar Grand Prix, every emotion the Canadian driver had been holding in because of his unsuccessful stint for Aston Martin had come out. The 24-year-old displayed extreme bitterness after being eliminated from Q3 in P17. Stroll Jr threw the steering wheel out of his Amr 23. Besides this, as he exited the garage in a ridiculous fashion, the man also appeared to push his trainer out of the way. Many F1 experts have denounced his harsh behavior, but none have been as vocal as Nico Rosberg in his recent Skysports interview.

Following his scratching of the 15,000,000 F1 car, Lance Stroll received criticism from the 2016 champion for his actions. According to the former Mercedes driver, Stroll threw the steering wheel, which cost about $24500. For the son of Lawrence Stroll, the path has certainly been difficult while racing alongside Fernando Alonso. The 24-year-old has been unable to catch his teammate consistently. This has undoubtedly increased Stroll’s workload. While the irritation was evident and perhaps reasonable, the former F1 champion did not view it in high respect.

Nico Rosberg reminds Lance Stroll of some crucial facts

Nico Rosberg has experienced a situation where he is constantly under pressure to perform. Since Lance Stroll is the son of the team owner of Aston Martin, the German driver is undoubtedly aware of the added responsibility and attention that comes with that. Despite this, the 2016 champion does not tolerate Stroll Jr.’s reckless behavior. In the German’s opinion, Stroll ought to have handled himself better.

On Sky Sports F1, Rosberg said, “I mean, the behavior there was poor, that steering wheel costs more than $20,000. He scratched the top of the car by throwing it, scratched the paint, and pushed his trainer away. That’s not on, not for the mechanics, the trainer, or anybody. That’s really bad behavior.”

After the first few races, the Aston Martin rankings quickly fell to the ground. While the other team’s driving pairs coordinated to get some crucial points, Aston Martin was, let alone being pulled by Fernando Alonso. If we look at the stats, Alonso leads the squad with 174 points and seven podium finishes, while Lance Stroll has only collected 47 points. His performance has undoubtedly upset the F1 community. As a result of the current situation, Nico Rosberg has to say some hard facts against Lance Stroll.

Nico Rosberg subjects Lawrence Stroll’s son to intense scrutiny

The situation has been much more difficult for Papa Stroll owing to the significant disparity in points between the two drivers of Aston Martin. However, Nico Rosberg has tried making a point by delivering some blunt truths by firing off ferocious rounds at Lance Stroll.

The former F1 driver believes that any F1 team would have chosen someone else to replace Lance Stroll had they seen this significant difference. In a nutshell, the 24-year-old has only kept his seat since he races for his own father’s team. However, this topic of discussion entered the conversation a few weeks ago following David Croft and Eddie Jordan’s remarks regarding Jr Stroll’s lack of interest in Formula 1.

The fact that Stroll drives an Aston Martin because of his father has never been brought up by any prominent F1 personalities. Over time, Stroll has demonstrated his ability and pace.

Considering that Rosberg feels that Stroll should be given his space in Formula One, however, as of right now, the 24-year-old isn’t carrying out his responsibilities in a way that would assist his team’s ultimate ambitions.