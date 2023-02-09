Nico Rosberg Faces His Own Horrors While Teaching Fans How To Drive In Catalunya

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were involved in fierce rivalry during their time as teammates in the Mercedes F1 team.

The duo, who used to be best friends, crashed on multiple occasions as they tried to get the better of their opponent. One of the major highlights of their crashes came at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

The horrible collision led both Mercedes drivers to retire their cars and is still a day that probably both drivers want to forget.

But it seems like Rosberg, even after his retirement from the sport faces the horror of the lights out in 2016 Catalunya.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Explains His Tupac Shakur Inspired Tattoo

Nico Rosberg gets a flashback of the Spanish GP crash

Post his retirement from F1, Rosberg started his own YouTube channel where he teaches his fans how to master circuits and reviews luxury motors. In one of his videos, Rosberg filmed himself teaching his fans how to master the track of Barcelona.

He begins the video by explaining the technicalities of the car and the track. He reveals that it is one of the circuits that every F1 driver knows the best since they test their cars for hundreds of laps every year.

Rosberg then starts teaching his fans about how to control the car while taking into consideration the wind in the atmosphere.

While doing so, Rosberg reaches the corner where he crashed with Hamilton and his video takes a pause as he relives the day of 2016 Barcelona.

Right after that, Rosberg says, “This corner, I don’t know much about. Let’s get to the next corner.”

What happened at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2016 season was the 4th season of Rosberg competing against Hamilton as a teammate. In the past 3 seasons, the Briton had defeated the German clinching 2 back to back titles with the Mercedes F1 team.

Rosberg entered the 2016 season with the determination to beat his arch-nemesis and eventually does. He clinches the title in the 2016 season, which ends up being his first and last.

But it does not happen smoothly with one of the biggest highlights of the season being the race in Barcelona.

At the lights out in Spain, Rosberg overtook Hamilton in the first corner but right in the third corner, Hamilton tried to retake the lead and the duo crashed horribly.

This further led the duo to retire from the race in the first lap and became a major talking point.

Also Read: Kimi Raikkonen Chose Racing Over Ice Hockey for This Bizarre Reason