Nico Rosberg Reveals Toto Wolff Would Have Never Allowed What Fred Vasseur Let Happen in Monza

The Tifosi arrived at the 2023 Italian GP with a lot of expectations from Ferrari. There were hopes that they would finally threaten Red Bull and win the race. However, it was far from possible as the two Ferrari drivers ended up battling with each other for a long time. Citing this, Nico Rosberg revealed to Sky Sports that Toto Wolff would have never allowed what Fred Vasseur has allowed the drivers to do, as per f1i.com.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Rosberg spent four years together in Mercedes. In those four seasons, three seasons were of extreme importance and competitiveness- 2014, 2015, and 2016. During those three years, the Silver Arrows were the most supreme force of F1, and Rosberg and Hamilton spearheaded their attack.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1698354841037177068?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite this, Wolff, the Mercedes team principal would have never allowed such risky driving against each other. The Austrian boss learned many lessons after two of his drivers crashed after battling with each other. Therefore, he would have slammed all the ambitions of drivers to go at each other right away.

Rosberg revealed Toto Wolff would have never walked Vasseur’s path

Vasseur allowed both Sainz and Leclerc to race one another despite the huge risks involved. This was something Wolff would never agree to. This was because the Silver Arrows boss would have preferred benefits from the team over fans’ satisfaction.

Talking about whether the wheel-to-wheel tussle nearing the end was right, the 2016 F1 champion said, “Right decision? I mean, that’s a difficult question. For us fans obviously yes. Probably for the Ferrari team, I’m not sure.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1698402809639580084?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he added, “Toto might’ve said, ‘You know, just hold position now’ because are they in a closed championship fight in the constructors also? I think they are.” Nevertheless, the battle was thoroughly enjoyed by the Tifosi, but it is still doubtful if the team is ready to allow such risks in the future.

Advertisement

What did the drivers have to say about the battle?

As Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez sped past the two Ferraris, Leclerc and Sainz had the last podium place to contest for and the fight for it was fierce. Leclerc and Sainz had a good reaction to the tussle as well.

Following the conclusion of the race, Leclerc said that he enjoyed battling with his teammate. The Monegasque also stated that the tussle was pure and entirely on hard racing and he was happy that they both made it home well.

On the other hand, Sainz also appreciated the tight fight between him and Leclerc, but his father Carlos Sainz Sr. wasn’t for sure. Nevertheless, Fred Vasseur has a positive take on the entire situation for now and this might hint at many such intra-team fights by the Ferraris in the future.