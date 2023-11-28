Not a Fan of Records, Max Verstappen Admits He Had the Calculator Out to Orchestrate the Perfect Ending

Max Verstappen set yet another record on his way to conclude the 2023 F1 season. Following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman became the first driver ever to lead over 1,000 laps over the course of an entire campaign.

Advertisement

His closest rival is four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. The German led 739 laps during the 2011 F1 season. However, it was no comparison to the mammoth accolade Verstappen registered this year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1729166791039947228?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Even though the Dutchman is not a fan of records, he too had the calculator out to ensure that he achieved this landmark. It is for this reason that he executed a plan to let his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez pit before him to give himself more time in the lead.

When asked for the rationale behind his radio call, Verstappen, replied (as quoted by FormulaPassion), “It was all done to try to reach 1000 laps in the lead in the season. I sent that message to GP (Gianpiero Lambiase) to make sure they didn’t let me pit too early“.

A record-breaking year for Max Verstappen

On his way to his third consecutive world title, Max Verstappen broke plenty of records. With 19 wins this season, he broke his own record for the most victories in a campaign (15 in 2022).

Moreover, the Dutchman also holds the record for the most consecutive wins in a season with 10. Furthermore, in a 22-race calendar, the Dutchman stood on the podium a record 21 times.

Amongst these, he’s also the only driver to win three races in one single country during a championship season. Verstappen achieved this record after he won the 2023 Las Vegas GP. These are not the only records that Verstappen broke as he also led the most laps in a season (1,003).

Advertisement

Another huge record was the advantage he had to P2 in the Drivers’ Championship. Verstappen beat Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by a whopping 290 points, the highest margin in F1 history.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1729489820416901502?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Consistency has been the key for the Red Bull talisman. It is this reason why he registered the most number of points in a single season with 575. With Verstappen having broken innumerous records in 2023, he perhaps has had the greatest-ever year in F1 history.