“Not Something We Are Used To”: Max Verstappen Expects Fernando Alonso and Co. to Challenge for Win in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Red Bull went off to a flying start in the 2023 season with a dominant win in Bahrain. To make things even better, Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez followed him to bring home a one-two finish for the Austrian team.

Red Bull hadn’t won the first race of an F1 season since 2011 until this year. In 2022, they came very close to winning the race after a thrilling battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but in the end, reliability issues forced them to retire both their cars.

RB7 ⏪ Winning on debut ⏩ RB19 pic.twitter.com/bonrwco7jV — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 7, 2023

The Milton-Keynes-based squad made up for their durability woes in some fashion this year, as they were unstoppable in Bahrain. Verstappen, however, admits that winning the first race of the season is not something they are used to, and the Dutchman is looking to build on this in the coming races.

Max Verstappen expecting bigger challenge in coming races

Red Bull was miles ahead of anyone else during the entirety of the Bahrain GP. The battle for the second-fastest team, however, was very intense. The results went in favor of Aston Martin, who have made huge strides over the winter break, but Ferrari was also in the mix.

Mercedes meanwhile, was surprisingly slow at the Bahrain GP and most experts predict a difficult season ahead for the Silver Arrows. Verstappen, however, feels that all of Red Bull’s rival teams will slowly pick up the pace and close the gap.

Talking about the Saudi Arabian GP which is set to take place in two weeks’ time, the 25-year-old insisted that the likes of Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc will have a chance of winning it, or at-least challenging for the win.

Christian Horner explains why Red Bull may struggle in Jeddah

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is one of the most challenging tracks on the F1 calendar. It is a circuit that is full of medium and high speed corners, and is the fastest street track on the calendar. Red Bull feel that it’s layout, and history of producing lesser drag might be a weakness for them.

Yes!!! Exactly the start we hoped for 💪 A very lovely result finishing one-two 👏 A big thank you goes out to the entire team, this is down to all their hard work over the winter! Let’s keep pushing @SChecoPerez @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/AAiImT001n — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 5, 2023

Team Principal Christian Horner said in an interview that the data that makes them the favorite to win races is applicable only to the Bahrain International Circuit, and is wary of their upcoming outings in Jeddah and Melbourne.

Despite what Verstappen and Horner claim, most people are predicting a dominant display from Red Bull yet again in the races to come.