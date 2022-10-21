“Not sure if he enjoyed it”: Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto spotted at NBA season opener between San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets ahead of US Grand Prix

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto attended the match between San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets ahead of the US Grand Prix.

For the second time in 2022, F1 teams and drivers have traveled to the United States for a Grand Prix. From 2011-2021, the US Grand Prix in Austin was the only race on the calendar but Miami got added this season.

The race in Miami took place earlier this April and Max Verstappen won it. The Dutchman traveled to Austin for the second American race of 2022 this weekend, with the World Championship already secured. He managed to hold off an early challenge from Charles Leclerc and Ferrari to coast home to a comfortable Title win.

Speaking of Ferrari, team boss Mattia Binotto took some time off to watch the NBA earlier this week. The World’s biggest basketball league kicked off its 22/23 season recently. Binotto, who was in Texas, traveled to the AT&T stadium in San Antonio to watch the Spurs take on Charlotte Hornets.

F1 Twitter reacts to the Ferrari boss getting bored at an NBA game

Pictures of Binotto at San Antonio’s season opener went viral on social media this week. Fans mainly found it hilarious because the pictures showed Binotto looking very bored!

Not sure if he enjoyed it 😂😭 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) October 20, 2022

Fans shared this picture on Twitter and were adamant that Binotto was not remotely interested in watching basketball.

The guy is as bored as we are when we are watching our strategists at work — Scuderia Ferrari F1 France 🇫🇷 (@FranceScuderia) October 20, 2022

Charles Leclerc to take engine penalty at US Grand Prix this weekend

Ferrari’s Title fight is virtually over now with just four races left. Red Bull need to score 16 more points at Austin to secure their first Constructors’ Title since 2013. It’s almost impossible for the Italian outfit to overturn the deficit now.

On top of that, Charles Leclerc will be taking an engine penalty this weekend. He will use up his sixth ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and will start five places below his qualifying position. This hands Red Bull an even bigger opportunity to clinch the Title at COTA.

Ferrari’s 2022 will end in immense disappointment, despite showing early promise. The Maranello-based team will be hoping to bounce back stronger in 2023.