Novak Djokovic Shares Important Concerns About “Smooth Operator” Lore With Carlos Sainz

Stepping away from the world of racing and taking a break before the Chinese GP, Carlos Sainz made his way to Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France. The Spaniard attended the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000, which is part of the ATP tour. Sainz attended the event on 10th April with the event happening from 7th April to 14th April 2024. There the Ferrari man met none other than Novak Djokovic who asked about some important but hilarious concerns.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner’s concerns were regarding Sainz‘s famous singing instance of the song “Smooth Operator”. As we all know, nicknamed the Smooth Operator, Sainz sings the famous song by Sade after his race wins. So during his interaction at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic shared his genuine concern about Sainz being allowed to sing the song.

Hilariously enough, the Serbian star was fooled by a viral dubbed TikTok instructing the Ferrari man he couldn’t sing the song because of copyright issues. After clearing the air and confessing, “Yeah, I can do whatever I want. They were joking” as seen in the X post, the two had a nice exchange. Making use of the opportunity, the Spaniard also discussed his tennis skills with the World No. 1.

When Djovokic asked if he got the chance to play tennis, Sainz admitted, “My backhand is terrible. My drive is okay and my volley sucks.” Commenting on that and referencing a certain Spaniard, Djokovic added, “It’s in the Spanish blood to have a better forehand. You know, always relying on the forehand.”

During the pleasantly sunny and buzzing atmosphere of the event, the two also got some pictures together. Before leaving, Djokovic also signed the Ferrari man’s water bottle. However, this good-spirited meeting was just another between the two as they clashed against each other on the football field.

Carlos Sainz Vs Novak Djokovic: The Monaco World Stars Football Match

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Sainz met on the playing field once again back in 2023 for the Monaco World Stars Football Match. Sainz was part of the team led by his teammate Charles Leclerc. They were met by a team of stars led by the 24-time Grand Slam winner. Both teams were star-studded with F1 drivers and athletes across various disciplines. There are always almost 30 celebrities taking part in this event that draws in a lot of crowds annually.

It’s an old and yearly tradition that doubles down as a fundraising event for a charity that caters to underprivileged children. The match often takes place in the Louis II Stadium in Monaco which is the home turf of Football club AS Monaco. The 2023 edition was won by the F1 stars with an exciting 4-3 score. Sainz got one-up on Djokovic in the football match, however, he could not make it 2-0 when it came to golf.

Despite being a golf enthusiast and one of the best on the grid, the Spaniard lost a game of golf against the Tennis star. This matchup between the two was part of the 2023 Ryder Cup. So despite Sainz’s keen interest in the sport and regular practice during his F1 off-time, he lost to Djokovic while representing team Pavin.

However, as one can tell, there is no bad blood between the two. Although the score at the moment, if anyone is keeping it, is 1-1. Now we wait to see what next sporting event they lock horns in.