Only God Himself Can Save Charles Leclerc From His Ferrari Problems

Charles Leclerc has been the victim of extreme misfortune throughout the 2023 season, with various incidents leading to a plethora of missed points. Now, as per a report by Last Word on Sports, the Monegasque is considering drastic measures to try and improve his luck.

Following his hydraulic failure in Brazil which left Leclerc stranded in the barriers even before the race started, the 26-year-old is open to seeking religious blessings to try and mend his situation. The Ferrari driver said, “I’m going to Los Angeles, but maybe I’ll move my flight to go to Lourdes beforehand – to get a bit of luck.”

Situated in the southwest of France, Lourdes is an important pilgrimage site for Catholics. Since millions visit the town each year to seek good luck and blessings, Leclerc believes that only something like that can save him at the moment.

Things had been going wrong for Leclerc right from the very start of the season. The 26-year-old driver was having a good race in Bahrain, running P3, when he had a DNF because of an engine failure. Since he took a new electronics control unit, as a result, for the next race in Saudi Arabia, he subsequently received a 10-place grid penalty.

Misfortune struck Charles Leclerc once again in Brazil

Charles Leclerc’s latest episode of misfortune came at the Sao Paulo GP when he crashed into the barriers during the formation lap even before the start of the race. The Ferrari driver was supposed to start from P2, but a hydraulic failure on the way to the grid meant that he lost his power steering and subsequently lost control of his car.

It was evident that the Monegasque was devastated by what had happened as he informed his team over the radio about his tragedy. The Monegasque wailed, “Why the f*** am I so lucky! No hydraulic inside the car.”

Speaking to the media following the crash, Leclerc was very disappointed with the way his 2023 season had panned out. He said, “It’s been a season to forget. There’s been quite a few races where I felt I was on it, and then for some reason or other, it wasn’t the result I wanted on Sunday.”

However, despite the challenging circumstances, Leclerc aims to put all of his focus on the last two races of the season. He also mentioned that he cannot wait for a fresh start to everything in 2024.