Lewis Hamilton Once Credited Brother Nicolas Hamilton for Keeping His Feet on the Ground: “Especially in Formula 1”

When Lewis Hamilton made it into Formula 1, he made it big. Hence, the now seven-time world champion had all the reasons to let success get the better of him. However, it was his little brother, Nicolas, who helped him keep his feet on the ground. Nicolas Hamilton suffers from cerebral palsy, but his attitude towards life is what made Hamilton take things into perspective.

Hamilton began by explaining (as quoted in Lewis Hamilton: Triple World Champion – The Biography), “Nicolas is my greatest inspiration. I look at him and that puts my life into perspective.” He then went on to reveal, “He [Nicolas] is the one member of my family who’ll keep my feet on the ground, especially in Formula One.”

It’s no secret that both, Lewis and Nicolas share a very special bond with each other. The 38-year-old explained how his brother’s sheer will and determination to succeed despite his handicap is something that really resonates with him and makes him respect and love him even more.

Nicolas used to accompany Lewis to almost every race at one point in time. Now, the 31-year-old is a racing driver himself who plies his trade in the British Touring Car Championship. Naturally, Hamilton is now returning the support.

Lewis Hamilton is Nicolas Hamilton’s No. 1 fan

Hamilton’s love for his younger brother is really telling. Back in April of this year, it was reported that the Briton actually donned a disguise so he could go and watch his brother race in a BTCC race being held at Donington Park.

Hamilton said, “He’s obviously racing in a series and a sport where there is not a lot of access… there is no access for people who particularly are disabled. And he stands for so much.”

Nicolas gotten to where he is, all on merit. He revealed that he has not taken even a single penny from his F1 champion brother. He explained, “Lewis has never put a penny into my motorsport. There’s people who still don’t believe me when I say that, but that is literally the situation,” to The Independent.

To date, the bond between the two brothers is indomitable. What’s more, Lewis Hamilton is often seen hanging out with his niece and nephew, too.