“Truthfully Around 2-3 Years”: Alex Albon Believes New Regulations Will Help His Championship Dream Come True

With Williams, Alex Albon has established himself as one of the most respected drivers on the current grid. Several experts have tipped him as a future world champion. However, at Williams, the 27-year-old doesn’t quite have the machinery yet to fight for wins and titles. That being said, with the latest engine regulations set to kick off in 2026, Albon believes that it is the best bet for him to break his championship duck.

On the eve of the 2024 Australian GP, Albon was being interviewed by the Australian talk show – The Project. When asked about how far his team were from being a championship outfit, Albon replied, “Truthfully, around two or three years.”

The Grove-based team have momentum on their side and a better understanding of the ground-effect cars the sport has been running since 2022. Hence, Albon perhaps expects the team to steadily improve over the course of the coming years and eventually land up with a car that is worthy of giving him a title shot at last.

Last year, the team did get a lot of potential unlocked from the FW45. As a result, Albon ended up scoring a solid 27 points and secured P7 for the team in the Constructors’ Championship. However, as things stand, the team are not in a position to fight at the sharp end of the field.

Given how well the FW45 coped last season, team principal James Vowles would expect this year’s car to at least finish ahead of rivals like Haas, Sauber, and Visa Cash App RB. And while Williams still has a few years to go before potentially fighting for the title again, Albon is one of the most in-demand drivers on the grid.

Will Alex Albon leave Williams in 2025?

Alex Albon was instrumental in Williams finishing seventh in the Constructors’ Championship last year as he scored 27 out of the 28 points for the side. As a result of the Thai driver’s brilliant performances, he has also caught the attention of some of the other top teams.

One such team is Mercedes. With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari from next year onwards, Toto Wolff might consider signing Albon. Meanwhile, a return to Red Bull might also be on the cards for the 27-year-old.

Because of the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull, many experts believe that Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko are headed for the exit doors. If this does indeed transpire, then Red Bull may consider signing Albon as a replacement for the Dutchman.

Although there is massive uncertainty surrounding the future of Albon, Vowles has made it clear that he wants the Thai driver to stay at Williams. Vowles also revealed recently that the #23 driver has signed a contract that will keep him with the team till the end of the 2025 season at least.