Owner of 8 Ferraris, Charles Leclerc Yearns for Prancing Horse’s $1.5M Retro Beast Owned by Lando Norris

It is natural for Charles Leclerc to own multiple Ferrari cars in his garage. The Monegasque is quite passionate about getting new sports cars and often drives them around the Principality during his leisure time away from the track. However, Leclerc still covets a classic Ferrari car, namely the F40.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta, the #16 driver revealed that he would like to own a Ferrari F40 of the late 1980s. Apparently, his McLaren counterpart, Lando Norris possesses a Ferrari F40 — which has an average market value of $1.5 million at present, per Hemmings Motor News.

While many of the F40 models are also priced under a million at around $700k to $900k, Nigel Mansell’s Ferrari F40 went for a record-breaking $1.5 million way back in 1990, which set the benchmark for the old-school classic automobile.

It houses a 2.9L twin-turbo V8 engine, which generates around 478 hp and can help the car reach a top speed of 324 kph. While the interiors of the car have a very race car-like setup with no major focus on aesthetics, the car’s flawless performance and speed shows why is it so.

Norris has been recently spotted while driving his F40 in Monaco as F1 has its winter break ongoing. However, the latest pictures of the Briton’s Ferrari on social media don’t seem good. He reportedly crashed the rear of the car with the lights and wheels also taking some damage.

However, these minor incidents aren’t a novelty for F1 drivers despite it being a significant aspect outside of the F1 tracks. Even Leclerc has had some touch-and-go incidents, once in his Ferrari Purosangue in Monaco itself.

The Ferraris in Leclerc’s car collection

While he doesn’t yet have the Ferrari F40, Leclerc possesses a wide array of cars — eight in total as per reports — from the Prancing Horse. One of them, as mentioned above, is the Ferrari Purosangue — the first SUV from the Italian brand. The 27-year-old also owns two variants of the SF90 Stradale, including the XX version which has a higher power output.

One car that Leclerc often drives is the 488 Pista Spider. The custom paint job of this car has red and white stripes down the middle of the car which is in tribute to the flag of Monaco along with his racing number 16. Another favorite Ferrari model that he owns is the Daytona SP3, which is a limited edition car with the classic V12 engine.

CHARLES LECLERC x his Ferrari Daytona SP3. pic.twitter.com/HcENcjb2aH — leclerc data (@leclercdata) August 28, 2024

Amid the craze for the Prancing Horse’s sports cars, Leclerc also has one of the F1 cars he drove in his career for Ferrari. He has the 2019 SF90 car, in which the #16 driver won his maiden race for the Scuderia in Belgium.

To round off his Ferrari collection, the Monegasque also possesses an 812 Superfast, an 812 Competizione Aperta, and the Ferrari Roma. Some of the non-Ferrari automobiles that Leclerc reportedly owns include a McLaren GT, a Bugatti Chiron, and a Rolls Royce Wraith.