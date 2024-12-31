mobile app bar

‘Proud and Happy’ Charles Leclerc Shares Emotional Parting Words on Carlos Sainz’s Last Day at Ferrari

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
55 Carlos Sainz (ESP, Scuderia Ferrari HP), 16 Charles Leclerc (MCO, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

55 Carlos Sainz (ESP, Scuderia Ferrari HP), 16 Charles Leclerc (MCO, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Carlos Sainz has already formalized his move to Williams after participating in the post-season test with the Grove-based team in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. However, given the nature of F1 contracts, the #55 driver’s official last day with Ferrari was New Year’s Eve.

Therefore, his teammate, Charles Leclerc took it upon himself to deliver a heartfelt and emotional farewell to the Spanish racing ace on their last day together as partners. He took to his Instagram account to write,

“So many great moments shared that I will look back at proud and happy to have shared them with you.” 

Leclerc hailed the 30-year-old for pushing him to the limit for four years at Ferrari. In fact, since the Monegasque racing ace joined the Scuderia, Sainz has been the only driver to consistently match—and often outperform—him on pure pace. This is particularly notable given that Leclerc’s previous teammate was none other than four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc’s tribute came in the form of a repost of Sainz’s earlier post commemorating the duo’s time together with the Maranello-based outfit. Sainz had written, “Thank you for all the great moments we’ve shared along the way. Wishing you nothing but the best for next year and beyond!”

After emotional farewell, Sainz and Ferrari focus on their 2025 objectives

With Sainz now on the cusp of becoming an official Williams driver, his priorities have shifted from expecting wins and podiums to waking a sleeping giant of the sport up. Dominant in the 80s and 90s, Williams has found themselves without Silverware for decades and will hope to change that trend with Sainz’s arrival.

The Madrid-born driver will be expected to work with the engineers and lead the car’s development into 2026 and beyond. And he’s no stranger to this role after admitting it himself that he contributed to the revolution at McLaren which saw them go from the midfield to becoming Constructors’ Champions in 2024.

Meanwhile, Leclerc and Ferrari are likely still lamenting their missed opportunities from last season. Having fallen short of the Constructors’ title by just 14 points, they’ll be eager to close the gap to McLaren and others, especially with Lewis Hamilton’s imminent arrival.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these