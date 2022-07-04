Rafael Nadal joins Fernando Alonso in congratulating Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for his glorious first win in F1 at British GP

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz successfully grabbed his first win at the British Grand Prix and joined the elite group of victors.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finally claimed his first Grand Prix win at the Silverstone circuit. Following his glorious victory, Spanish athletes assembled to congratulate the fellow compatriot on his hard-earned trophy.

The race at the Silverstone circuit was the best race of the 2022 season so far. The F1 fans were at the edge of their seats with hearts in their mouth as the race unfolded. Amidst all the chaos, Sainz did not lose focus and stormed his Ferrari towards the chequered flag.

Sainz has had an inconsistent 2022 season and after a very long wait, he finally took a sigh of relief at the Silverstone circuit.

The Spaniard received praise and congratulations from all around the globe. Spanish Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal was one of the many proud Spaniards who took notice of Sainz’s long-awaited victory.

Nadal took to Instagram to post a story saying, “Enhorabuena por tu primera gran victoria!!!!!!!” which translates to ‘congratulations on your first big win.’

Following Nadal in congratulating Sainz were Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and current Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois and Lucas Vazquez. The Moto GP stars Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez also took to Instagram and wished the Spaniard.

Furthermore, Fernando Alonso, the last Spanish race winner, joined them in appreciating him.

Also Read: Lando Norris predicted Carlos Sainz’s maiden win at Silverstone way before

A day filled with twists and turns for Carlos Sainz

Sainz had started the race from P1 after qualifying at the pole position. However, he was overtaken by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as the lights went out but soon a safety car was deployed following Zhou Guanyu’s horrible crash.

Fortune favoured him as the grid was assembled back in the qualifying order during the re-start. Following several twists and turns, Sainz finally steered clear of his teammate Charles Leclerc on fresher tyres after a late safety car incident.

Reflecting on the evening, Sainz said, “I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing. I mean, my first win, 150 races later, with Ferrari, in Silverstone, I cannot ask for more. It’s a very special day, a day that I will never forget.”

Also Read: Carlos Sainz insists Ferrari teammate would have been overtaken by Lewis Hamilton regardless of strategy