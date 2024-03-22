Red Bull Once Consoled Max Verstappen With a Cheeky Gift After Major Failure Almost Cost Him a Race Win

After a controversial championship win in 2021, Max Verstappen came back with full force in 2022. Coupled with the power of the RB18, the Dutchman looked unstoppable. However, the sublime Adrian Newey creation almost ran out of luck in Barcelona when Verstappen was struggling to move through the field. While it angered the 26-year-old at the moment, Red Bull made up for it with a cheeky gift after the race.

The reigning champion recalled the story behind the memento in one of his live streams on Twitch sometime later. Verstappen narrated, “So, we got another story. So, you know in Barcelona, I was not very happy with my DRS. And it was my DRS actuator being the issue. So, the team gave me a present.”

Pointing a Red Bull can-shaped trophy to the camera, the Dutchman continued, “Look at this. It’s a can of Red Bull, like, it’s machined. And then, the DRS actuator is in there. How cool is that? And then, it says like, ‘DRS… I have no f***ing DRS!’ And then, at the back, it says my race wins and career points, It’s really nicely done”.

Verstappen started the race in P2, behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. The defending champion went into the gravel and later came out in P4 after pitting for medium compound tires. George Russell, who had a pit stop as well, was right ahead of him when the duo fought for P3.

As Verstappen was gaining on Russell on the straight, suddenly his DRS closed mid-way. When race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase informed him about the DRS failure, the three-time champion blasted him on the radio. The quote, “DRS… I have no f***ing DRS” on the gift was a reference to Verstappen’s angry radio message.

Max Verstappen had multiple struggles with DRS at 2022 Spanish GP

This was not the first time Max Verstappen struggled with DRS issues during the 2022 Spanish GP weekend. A day before the race during qualifying, the rear wing began acting up, thereby costing him some crucial tenths.

That played perfectly in Charles Leclerc’s favor who snatched the pole position from his rival. Red Bull mechanics fit a new actuator to the DRS for the race for Verstappen but that had its fair share of issues too during the race.

At Lap 13, Lambiase informed Verstappen that his DRS did not open on the previous lap. Come lap 16 and Verstappen’s DRS closed mid-way through the straight. Finally, luck favored the Dutchman as the DRS once again started working normally from Lap 24 onward.

Fortunately for Red Bull (not so much for Ferrari), race leader Leclerc retired after suffering power loss. Meanwhile, Verstappen overtook Russell after undercutting him during a pit stop.

Finally, Red Bull ordered Sergio Perez to let his teammate pass and concede the lead. That was enough to ensure a win for Max Verstappen, who went through a flurry of emotions throughout the race.